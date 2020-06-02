John Madden has good reason to avoid artificial crowd noise on NFL broadcasts, but will he fulfill his wish?

John Madden does not want to hear the artificial noise of the crowd on NFL broadcasts in 2020 if the games are played without the assistance of fans. His reasoning is simple: access. Who would not want to hear more than what is said between players, coaches and officials on the field?

The answer, unfortunately, could be the people who finally have the power to decide whether the noise of the channeled crowd will cover this never-before-heard talk.

Fred Gaudelli, the executive producer of NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football, was recently interviewed by The Athletic on the subject of fan-less television sports performances in the stands. He referenced his conversation with Madden, the Professional Football Hall of Fame member, whom he had asked for advice on whether to use artificial crowd noise in live game broadcasts.

"He said, 'When I first left the coaching profession and went to broadcast, there was something about it that I felt was missing and I really couldn't point it out,' 'Gaudelli recalled. "He said," Then I realized that I was not hearing the sound that I had grown accustomed to hearing, as a player and as a coach. I never trained from the box, I trained from the field. "

"He said to me, 'Fred, you're going to hear things that you've never even heard, so I'd really be trying to figure out the best way to capture those sounds, and present them to the audience and not worry about artificial sound much." .

MORE: What to Know About NFL Stadium Fans for 2020

As the XFL demonstrated in 2020 before it crashed amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is an appetite among soccer viewers for this type of access. But there is also a reason the NFL generally limits vocal sounds on the field to pre-snap cadences and an occasional capture of the referee's microphone.

Bottom line: if the NFL wanted us to hear more than what is said on the field, we would already hear more than what is said on the field.

Athletic noted that it is unclear who will decide whether to inject artificial crowd noise for the broadcast of a game without the assistance of fans, but "Gaudelli said there are ongoing talks with the NFL on this point,quot; and "hopes it will be a role of the league. " "

Gaudelli added: "If the NFL says, 'Hey look, we want our games to be presented with crowd noise', I think they would produce that, what's called a loop right now or a mix. And then they would distribute it to the station making the game, I think, control that so that (no) it gets out of control and goes crazy and goes crazy. "

Control is a keyword because it defines how the NFL works. In that sense, the league could theoretically find a way to present what Madden says "we have never heard,quot; with what he considers adequate censorship. Once again, however, this is a can of worms that the NFL has not opened for a reason.

Players could approve, as evidenced by recent Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson, advocating for more vocal audio on the field in broadcasts, but coaches would surely reject the type of access that could affect competitive balance. This is why the audio of the players and coaches who are "on,quot; for NFL Films is edited.

"They should give fans inside to really see what goes on between the white lines," Jackson said on fellow teammate Lane Johnson's YouTube show. "He goes crazy, brother. I know he goes crazy in the trenches, and I know he goes crazy outside too, with the conversations that come and go."

That sounds like an incredible television. It also sounds like something that would terrify the NFL at times unnecessarily conservative.