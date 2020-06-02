John Legend, Common and Lizzo add name to open letter asking for police disbursement

WENN

The letter from Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors also urged local governments to give more funds to health care and education in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Legend, Common and Lizzo They are among the stars who have signed an open letter urging local governments to "disburse" police departments and give more to health care and education.

Jane Fonda, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Taraji P. Henson and Weekend They have also added their names to the letter from Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, which addresses the abundant funding for surveillance of the lack of cash available to hospitals and medical centers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The deaths of COVID-19 and the deaths caused by police terror are related and mutually related," the letter says. "The United States does not have a national health system. Instead, we have the largest military budget in the world, and also some of the best-financed and militarized police departments in the world."

"Surveillance and militarization overwhelmingly dominate most national and local budgets. In fact, police and military funding has increased every year since 1973, and at the same time, funding for public health decreased every year, It most recently crystallized when the Trump administration eliminated the US Pandemic Response Team in 2018, citing "costs."

In the letter, Cullors reveals that state and local government spending on police and corrections increased from $ 60 billion (£ 48 billion) to $ 194 billion (£ 156 billion) between 1977 and 2017, insisting that the money could be better spent, "could go towards building healthy communities, for the health of our elders and children, for the neighborhood infrastructure, for education, for childcare, to support a vibrant black future. The possibilities are infinite "