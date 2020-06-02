John Bermingham dies, former state senator and Colorado land use commissioner was 96

John R. Bermingham, a former state senator who championed pro-choice movements and environmental causes, and served as Colorado's land use commissioner, died Friday of natural causes. He was 96 years old.

In 1967 Sen. Bermingham, Republican and then State Representative Dick Lamm, co-author of Colorado House Bill 1426, expanded the state's abortion law to include pregnancies that posed mental or physical risks to the child, as well as pregnancies. that were the result of incest or rape. Colorado was one of the first states to expand and expand abortion laws with the passage of the law. As governor, Lamm later appointed Bermingham to serve as Colorado's Land Use Commissioner.

"I am sure it would have been uncomfortable for him to be in any of the political parties," Lamm said. “It was this wonderful mix of political views. He marched to his own music. "

Born on November 7, 1923 in Chicago, Bermingham attended Yale University before serving in the US Navy. In the theater of the Pacific Ocean, in the last months of the Second World War. He graduated from Columbia Law School in 1949 and worked as a prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

A love for the West, fueled in part by his time at the family ranch in Wyoming, led him to Denver in 1953, where he practiced oil and gas law for Continental Oil. In 1954 Bermingham married Marcia Dines. They had three children before divorcing in 1966, and the couple remained a lifelong friend.

Bermingham served in the Colorado State Senate from 1965 to 1973, resigning to become Governor John D. Vanderhoof's assistant for environmental affairs. After serving Colorado as land use commissioner, Bermingham served in the United States Department of the Interior under the chairmanship of Gerald Ford.

In the 1980s, Bermingham opposed the Two Forks project, a proposed 539-foot dam and reservoir to be built in Cheesman Canyon at the confluence of the north and south forks of the South Platte River. The controversial project was never built.

"I always admired him," Lamm recalled. "He could have been a governor."

Bermingham also had a keen interest in the growth of the human population and worked to raise awareness of growth problems locally and globally.

Bermingham attended the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1992, and the International Conference on Population and Development in Cairo, Egypt, in 1994. He was founder and president of the Population Coalition from Colorado. While he was 80 years old, Bermingham taught courses at the University of Denver on population sustainability.

Bermingham liked to go hiking and rode the Colorado 14ers with her children. An experienced traveler, Bermingham visited the Babi Yar Ravine in what is now the Ukrainian capital Kiev in 1974. He brought land from a massacre site there, where the Nazis killed more than 33,000 Jews in 1941. That land is now part of the Babi Yar Memorial Park in Denver.

Two children survive him, John Jr. and Kate Bermingham; a daughter-in-law, Wendy; and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Andrew.

A memorial meeting will be held at a future date. Commemorative contributions can be made to NARAL Pro-Choice America, the Population Connection, or the Environmental Defense Fund.