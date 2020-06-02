Joe Kennedy revives an old charge against Ed Markey during the second debate

During the second debate of their increasingly controversial primary race, Senator Ed Markey and Representative Joe Kennedy III found themselves in broad agreement on the most pressing issues of the day, from further relief from the coronavirus to confrontation of institutional racism and Medicare for all.

The biggest disagreement between the two Democrats came down to who could comply.

And during the debate, Kennedy took the opportunity to impose his highest-profile attack on the incumbent senator's record, of actually being in Massachusetts.

"I think this moment requires stronger leadership and that means a stronger presence, "said Congressman Newton.

The charge dates back to Markey's first run for the Senate in 2013, when the then-congressman was faced with questions about the amount of time he and his wife spent at their suburban Maryland home in Washington, DC, compared with his modest children's home in Malden. The Boston Globe He reported at the time that Markey's water bills and other records suggested that he was at Malden's home infrequently, although neighbors and local leaders said he was an active advocate for the blue-collar community.

In his long-standing bid to impeach the legislator, Kennedy recently began to suggest that Markey is guilty of "absent leadership." And during the pandemic, Markey's campaign has increasingly He highlighted his hometown on social media (sometimes with viral success).

Still, the charge took a new turn during the debate Monday night in Springfield, focusing less on Markey's time in Massachusetts as a whole and more on his time in the western half of the state. WCVB moderator Janet Wu said, "We don't see you in Springfield that often."

"Well that's not true," replied Markey.

The senator quickly recounted various laws he had supported to benefit the region, from funds to improve a rail crossing in Longmeadow to federal assistance for Easthampton firefighters and opioid relief bills reported by meetings in Springfield and Holyoke to a deal. to restore state television news in Berkshire County.

Not exactly the legislation on the scale of the Green New Deal resolution that Markey has become known for, but a tangible real change for constituents in western Massachusetts, he argued.

"Not only do I listen to people, but then I go to Washington and pass the laws," Markey emphasized, adding that seven mayors backed him in western Massachusetts.

"The reason they backed me up is because I come to western Massachusetts," he said. “I take care of the problems of the people of Massachusetts. I stand up and deliver for them. I have done so since the beginning of my career, and will continue to do so in the future. "

Kennedy, however, doubled the charge.

"I entered this race, and I knew it was going to cause some ruffled feathers," he said. "I knew it was going to make people uncomfortable."

The congressman, representing a district that stretches from Brookline to the south coast, said he recently spoke to an elected official in western Massachusetts who said he had been seen in the region. "more over the past year than they've seen you.

"I was here twice," he said. "I don't think the state can afford absent leadership the moment we are."

Markey said the accusation was "Absolutely false."

"And if it were true, all these mayors would not have supported me," he said.

Wu suggested that the dispute could be resolved if Markey published his daily travel records since he was elected to the Senate, which he did not want to do when he ran for the seat in 2013. Markey told Wu that he would get him the "information he wants. " "

Shortly after Kennedy announced his main campaign last September, a Markey campaign spokesperson told Western Mass Politics & Insight that the senator had visited the region five times in 2019, including trips to Holyoke, Lenox, Pittsfield, Springfield and Northampton. for a green New Deal City Hall.

During a media availability on Zoom after the debate, Markey highlighted other recent efforts to benefit western Massachusetts, including the acquisition of more protective gear for Berkshire Hospital and a bill introduced last week to provide a funding mechanism. for the East-West rail proposal to connect Boston to Springfield and Pittsfield.

"I have come forward and delivered for them," he said.

Kennedy told reporters during his own media availability that Markey should still publish his travel records and interpreted The senator's response during the debate as a commitment to do so.

"Yes, I think it should," Kennedy said.