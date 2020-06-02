Joe Jackson's alleged granddaughter was stabbed 7 times in vicious hate crimes!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Yasmine Jackson, Joe Jackson's granddaughter, says she was stabbed seven times in a racially motivated attack.

Yasmine is the daughter of Joh’Vonie Jackson, the daughter of Joe, with Cheryl Terrell.

She shared photos of the aftermath of the attack on her social media.

"This woman chased me and started stabbing me. She said it was because I was a n * gger and that's all I could hear while being stabbed. I can't move my neck at all. I'm afraid of being alone, "Yasmine underlines the post.

