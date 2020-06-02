Joe Jackson's alleged granddaughter was stabbed 7 times in vicious hate crimes!

Yasmine Jackson, Joe Jackson's granddaughter, says she was stabbed seven times in a racially motivated attack.

Yasmine is the daughter of Joh’Vonie Jackson, the daughter of Joe, with Cheryl Terrell.

She shared photos of the aftermath of the attack on her social media.

"This woman chased me and started stabbing me. She said it was because I was a n * gger and that's all I could hear while being stabbed. I can't move my neck at all. I'm afraid of being alone, "Yasmine underlines the post.

"I asked people to help me because they were stabbing me and nobody helped me. Until someone did, some people actually did, and I am thankful for you. I pray to God that if you have some kind of hatred in your heart for black people, you heal it. I didn't deserve this, no one does, "he continued.

Check out the post below.