Joe Exotic's Oklahoma Zoo was handed over to Carole Baskin by the judge

The star of & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, mayhem and insanity & # 39; he lost his Oklahoma zoo to his arch enemy after a $ 1 million trademark lawsuit amid his feud.

Up News Info –

Star of the "Tiger King" Exotic Joe has lost his Oklahoma zoo to his arch enemy Carole Baskin after a $ 1 million trademark lawsuit.

The successful Netflix show followed Exotic's rivalry and legal disputes with Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who ended his 22-year prison sentence for planning to have her killed.

According to Courthouse News, on Monday June 1, 2020, US District Judge Scott L. Palk in Oklahoma City ruled that Exotic, the real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, had fraudulently transferred the zoo's properties to his mother Shirley M. Schreibvogel in 2011 in order to keep them out of the creditors' hands if he loses any legal battle.

In 2013, Exotic was ordered to pay Baskin Big Cat Rescue's organization nearly $ 1 million to settle a trademark infringement lawsuit that appeared in the documentary. It was related to the use of logos by the tiger keeper similar to that of Big Cat Rescue, which she started using after fighting with her rival after she campaigned against her treatment of her animals.

Baskin sued Schreibvogel in 2016, alleging that the property was transferred to him fraudulently, and later admitted under oath that the zoo's land was turned over to him in an attempt to thwart creditors.

Big Cat Rescue bosses were also given control of several cars and cabins on the property, and those currently operating at the zoo were ordered to leave within 120 days and remove all remaining animals from the property.

Exotic is currently behind bars serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted in 2019 of trying to hire a hitman to kill Baskin, as well as additional charges of falsifying animal records and violating the Species Act in danger of extinction of the United States.

Following the popularity of "Tiger King" after it aired on Netflix earlier this year, Nicolas Cage was chosen as Exotic in a dramatic adaptation of the story.