Joe Budden teases Virgil Abloh for his $ 50 BLM bond donation

WENN / Alberto Reyes

Teasing the whitish designer and Louis Vuitton men's art director for the amount of his donation, Joe shares a photo of Virgil's face on a $ 50 bill, in addition to hitting him on Twitter.

Up News Info –

Joe Budden is among those who criticized Virgil Abloh for his controversial $ 50 donation that was "for street children who need bail [sic] funds for the George Floyd protests." Teasing the designer Off-White, Joe shared an edited photo of Virgil in addition to hitting him on Twitter.

"They're still buying 'Off White'? A completely different meaning now, right?" Joe wrote to his followers on Monday, June 1 after Virgil faced a backlash in the amount of your donation. In a separate post, Joe continued to point to Virgil, "Virgil's answer was the wild part … & # 39; I did that to inspire the brokies & # 39; lol smh."

Joe Budden hit Virgil Abloh.

Joe continued to criticize Virgil

As if that wasn't enough, Joe turned to his Instagram account to make fun of Louis Vuitton's men's artistic director even further. He posted a photo of Virgil's face being edited on a $ 50 bill.

<br />

Virgil landed in hot water after sharing a screenshot on Instagram Story that suggested he donated $ 50 "for street children who need bail [sic] funds for the George Floyd protests." Providing details, he wrote in another post, "More light before a narrative around false assumptions ~ about the donation forms. Donation # 50 as described in a recent screenshot was apart from the timing of funding. matching friends I saw on my timeline. "

"I stated that in the post itself. The concept of 'matching funds' with a friend was intended to inspire others to do the same," he added. "I am in support of a group of friends in Miami and that was an act of solidarity with the BLM @fempowermia movement."

Later, he published a long letter of apology in which he said: "I apologize because my comments yesterday seemed as if my main concerns were more than full solidarity with movements against police violence, racism and inequality."

Responding to criticism of his donations, designer Off-White said: "I also joined a chain of social media friends who matched the $ 50 donations. I apologize that some thought this was my only donation to these important causes. "

He also expressed: "I will continue donating more and I will continue to use my voice to urge colleagues to do the same," he continued. "I was close to advertising the total dollar amounts because I didn't want to sound like I was glorifying just higher amounts or that I wanted to be applauded for that. If you know me, you know that's not me."