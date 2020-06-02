Jimmy Fallon seeks advice on how to be a better ally for black people after Blackface's outrage

NBC

The host of & # 39; Tonight Show & # 39; Talk to NAACP President Derrick Johnson and CNN presenter Don Lemon to & # 39; discover how to be a better ally & # 39; for the African American community.

Jimmy Fallon He used the Monday night episode of June 1, 2020 of his nightly show to address anger at his past by wearing a black face with the president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Derrick Johnson.

Last week, forgotten images of "Tonight's show"The personification of the host of the African American comic Chris Rock On Saturday Night Live 20 years ago it resurfaced on the Internet, prompting him to issue an apology.

On Monday's show, he broached the subject in his opening monologue, saying he was "appalled" and "embarrassed" by his past actions and asked his first guest, Johnson, how he could "figure out how to be a better ally."

Johnson responded by saying, "We are all born with flaws, but flaws are part of the journey we are on to reach perfection. If anyone can stand up and say 'I'm not wrong', run, because that person is clearly a liar. "

The NAACP chief went on to say that those who want to understand racism and how it affects people of color should continue to speak and listen to those who experience it.

He advised: "Keep the dialogue open, appreciate the uniqueness that we all bring to the table and celebrate that uniqueness and not allow demagogues to create the alterity of people who may be different."

Fallon also spoke to the CNN presenter. Lemon gift about the pain she felt in covering the death of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and subsequent protests in the United States.

After praising the comedian for acknowledging his past mistakes, the television reporter, who asked celebrities to talk about Floyd's death, advised Fallon on how white allies could help people of color fight racism.

"The most important thing is to take some steps," he said. "Use whatever platform you have, wherever you are and try to do something for a person of color, or understand a person of color or improve conditions. When something happens in the workplace that you perceive as discriminatory, don't wait, talk high!"