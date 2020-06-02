Jimmy Fallon says he was encouraged to remain silent when Blackface Sketch appeared

During a new episode of Tonight's show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the presenter began with a very thoughtful monologue in which he expressed remorse for having used the black face as a way to imitate Chris Rock early in his career, approximately twenty years ago.

Not long after a clip of the performance went viral last month, Fallon apologized on his Twitter account, contrary to advice he allegedly received.

During his last appearance in Tonight's showJimmy explained that seeing what was happening in the United States right now, it felt wrong to continue a regular show.

For that reason, Jimmy decided to reflect on the importance of people like him defending the black community, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The event started an international protest in which protesters took to the streets.

You can watch the YouTube video below to see what Jimmy had to say:

This would not be the first time that Jimmy Fallon had apologized profusely to the entire country. The last time Jimmy came under pressure from other people in the entertainment industry was when he messed up Donald Trump's hair when Donald was campaigning to be president.

Fallon was upset in the press for not pressuring Donald Trump on controversial issues, instead of allegedly "humanizing,quot; him and making him nice. Since then, Jimmy has repeatedly expressed regret at the way he handled Donald Trump's controversial appearance on the show.

Of course, Trump then defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race through the electoral college, the United States institution that spreads power more uniformly across the country in less populated states.

Earlier this year, Jamie Foxx addressed Jimmy Fallon's "black face,quot; controversy on social media when he suggested he wasn't even "black face,quot;. Foxx came to fight over Jimmy by stating that he was just making fun of Chris Rock, and that it was not a sketch to make fun of blacks.



