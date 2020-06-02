Jimmy Fallon apologizes in the air for using Blackface and insists that he is not racist

After a clip of 20 years of Saturday night live He resurfaced on social media last week with Jimmy Fallon on a black face, the comedian issued a formal apology on air and claims that "he is not racist." Fallon opened the Monday episode of Tonight's show promising his fans "a different kind of show,quot; to tackle the controversy.

The clip was from a 2000 episode of SNL who saw Fallon face black as he was posing as his fellow comedian and SNL alum, Chris Rock. Fallon opened Monday's episode by explaining that he wanted to address the situation after seeing what is happening in the United States right now, a subtle reference to the protests and riots taking place in numerous cities and towns.

He said it would start with a self-examination and then extend to the broader issue of racism, explaining that we all need to look at ourselves during such a turbulent time.

"I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week because a story about me came out on 'SNL' making a black rock impression of Chris Rock," Fallon said. "And I was horrified. Not of people trying to "cancel,quot; or cancel this program, which is pretty scary. What haunted me the most was, how do I say I love this person?

Fallon explained that he respects Rock more than he respects most humans, and that he "is not racist,quot; and does not feel that way. He said they were still advising him to stay quiet and not say anything about the controversy, but says he was receiving that advice because everyone is afraid.

At first, Fallon took the advice while thinking to himself that if he said something, he would do something wrong and get into more trouble. He ended up issuing a short statement on Twitter about his "terrible decision,quot; with the trending hashtag #whyjimmyfallonisover, but after thinking a bit more about it, he realized it wasn't enough.

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to pose as Chris Rock while on blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable. – jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

"I realized I can't say that I'm horrified and sorry and ashamed," Fallon said. “I realized that silence is the greatest crime that white men like me and the rest of us are doing, remaining silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. And we have to stop saying "That's not right,quot; for more than a day on Twitter. "

Jimmy Fallon encouraged his fans to do more than just sit back and write "be the change,quot; on social media. Instead, we all have to educate ourselves on how to change and start being proactive.

To do their part, Fallon is bringing in experts on their show to discuss what people can do to make a difference. His first guest was Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, who called Fallon's opening monologue "powerful,quot; and noted the courage it took for Fallon to be completely honest and tackle the situation head-on.



