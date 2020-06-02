Jimmy Fallon apologizes emotionally for "SNL's black-faced skit" in return for "Tonight's Show", receives support from NAACP's Derrick Johnson and CNN's Don Lemon

Jimmy Fallon returned to Tonight's show Monday after a week off. It was expected to address George Floyd's Memorial Day death and the massive protests it unleashed. But Fallon began his first original episode in 11 days with a personal message before assessing the new wound in the nation's race relations that opened Floyd's death at the hands of a police officer.

Promising a "different kind of show", Fallon from the start tackled a controversy that arose online at the time of Floyd's death and involved a 2000 revival. Saturday night live parody with Fallon, cast member who appears black-faced to pose as SNL alum Chris Rock.

"I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week because there was a story about me in SNL making a Chris Rock impression on a black face, "he said in Tonight's show. "And I was horrified. Not of people trying to "cancel" or cancel this program, which is pretty scary. What haunted me the most was, how do I say I love this person?

"I respect this guy more than most humans," Fallon said of Rock. "I'm not a racist. I don't feel that way."

On Tuesday, May 26, hours after the controversy posted the trending #jimmyfallonisoverparty hashtag, Fallon released a brief statement on Twitter, apologizing for making a "terrible" and "unquestionably offensive" decision.

Tonight Fallon revealed that he had been advised to "stay quiet and say nothing" and initially took that advice, but ultimately decided to publish the statement.

Now, in light of Floyd's death and the wave of racial justice protests, Fallon felt that the brief statement was not enough.

"I realized I can't say that I'm horrified and sorry and ashamed," Fallon said. “I realized that silence is the greatest crime that white men like me and the rest of us are doing, remaining silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. And we have to stop saying "that's not right" for more than a day on Twitter. "

Referring to the aftermath of Floyd's death, Fallon said, "We can't try to bury this again. It won't bury. It won't go away" before calling for real action because "You can't expect everyone to love each other. We can't say "be the change" and just sit around tweeting "be the change, be the change".

Rather than previously announcing Lady Gaga, Fallon's first guest was NAACP President Derrick Johnson, who said of Fallon's monologue, "That was powerful, but more importantly, it's about courage." The two discussed ways Fallon could be "a better ally" to the black community.

Fallon's second guest host on CNN, Don Lemon, a leading voice in covering the George Floyd protests, also gave the go-ahead to the nightly host.

"That is exactly what we all need to do is examine ourselves," Lemon said. "It was very honest and very brave of him and I appreciate that he has the depth to do what he did in that opening monologue."

Watch a video of Fallon's monologue above.