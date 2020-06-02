Jimmy Fallon addresses the Blackface controversy: I'm not a racist

Fallon later said he needed to be "educated on how to stop silence and the fear of saying the wrong thing by not keeping quiet, going out and stepping forward." He added that he and more people "need to talk about this."

"We cannot try to bury this again," he said. "It won't be buried. It won't go away. We can't expect everyone to love each other. We can't say, 'Be the change' and just tweet, 'Be the change. Be the change. What's the change? How do I change? How do I do it? What do I do? "

Then he urged viewers to "be proactive and activate in this love, in this cycle of change."

"So let's find out how we will get along with each other. We are going to discover how we are going to stop this senseless violence that breaks out and disrupts the whole country and now the world," he said. "The world is screaming and angry and we all have to find a way to bear the anger, which of course is just sadness and fear, and do something with it and try to dig this up. This is so long root in the ground. It is so long and deep but we have to go in there and we have to dig it up. I don't know how to do it. Clearly I'm not an expert. Clearly I'm a host of late night shows and I've already screwed it up. So, come on. Reform. Let's talk. Let's do it. "