Jimmy Fallon addresses the Blackface controversy: I'm not a racist

Jimmy Fallon spoke about a revived Saturday night live parody with him in black face during the Monday episode of Tonight's show.
The sketch, which first aired in 2000 and reappeared online last week, showed the nightly host wearing the black face while posing as Chris Rock. Fallon was attacked, and the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty started trending on Twitter. He issued an apology on the social network.
"In 2000, while I was in SNLI made the terrible decision to impersonate Chris Rock while on blackface. "There is no excuse for this," Fallon tweeted. "I am very sorry to make this unquestionably offensive decision and I thank you all for holding me accountable."
On Monday, Fallon told viewers that he was not going to have a "normal show." He said he was going to "start this personally and then expand because that's where we all need to start, with ourselves and looking in the mirror."
"I had to really examine myself, really examine myself, in the mirror this week because there was a story about me in SNL making a black rock Chris Rock impression, and I was horrified, "he said." Not because of people trying to cancel me or cancel the show, which is pretty scary, but what tormented me the most was: How do I say I love this person? I respect this guy more than most humans. I'm not a racist. I don't feel that way. And instead, what was still advised was to keep quiet and say nothing. And that is the advice because we are all afraid. "
Fallon said he initially took that advice because he thought he would say something that would "make this worse."
"So I thought about it and realized I can't say that I'm horrified and sorry and embarrassed," he continued. "What that little gesture did for me was break my own silence. What I then started doing was talking to some experts, some of whom are here tonight and this week, and I realized that silence is the greatest crime white men like. " we and the rest of us are doing, remain silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something and we have to stop saying that that's just fine for just one day on Twitter. "
Fallon later said he needed to be "educated on how to stop silence and the fear of saying the wrong thing by not keeping quiet, going out and stepping forward." He added that he and more people "need to talk about this."
"We cannot try to bury this again," he said. "It won't be buried. It won't go away. We can't expect everyone to love each other. We can't say, 'Be the change' and just tweet, 'Be the change. Be the change. What's the change? How do I change? How do I do it? What do I do? "
Then he urged viewers to "be proactive and activate in this love, in this cycle of change."
"So let's find out how we will get along with each other. We are going to discover how we are going to stop this senseless violence that breaks out and disrupts the whole country and now the world," he said. "The world is screaming and angry and we all have to find a way to bear the anger, which of course is just sadness and fear, and do something with it and try to dig this up. This is so long root in the ground. It is so long and deep but we have to go in there and we have to dig it up. I don't know how to do it. Clearly I'm not an expert. Clearly I'm a host of late night shows and I've already screwed it up. So, come on. Reform. Let's talk. Let's do it. "
Fallon then opened the show having a discussion with Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. They talked about being a better ally, keeping the dialogue open and taking action. In addition, he spoke with Lemon gift about talking and the death of George Floyd Later in the episode.
Watch the videos to see their full discussions.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
"E! Solidarity with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States." the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."