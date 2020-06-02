Jennifer Aniston to auction off her iconic nude photo for COVID-19 relief

The former star of & # 39; Friends & # 39; Announces that all proceeds from sales will go to NAFC, an organization that provides free coronavirus testing and nationwide care to people with insufficient medical services.

Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of his most iconic photos to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief.

Actress and revered snapper Mark Seliger is offering a 1995 black-and-white nude portrait he took of the former "Friends" star.

"My dear friend @markseliger partnered with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction off 25 of their portraits, including mine, to the relief of COVID-19 …" writes the actress. "100% of the proceeds from sales of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization that offers free coronavirus testing and nationwide care to people with insufficient medical services.

"Thanks again to Mark for allowing me to be a part of this."

Star portraits Leonardo Dicaprio and Billie eilish They are also part of the auction.