Jen Atkin applauds protester who further improved his card

Jen Atkin you are showing your support.

On Monday, the celebrity stylist applauded a Black Lives Matter protester who wrote on a Los Angeles undercard for her hair care brand OUAI.

In a video captured by the Twitter user Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlinYou can see the protester standing on the billboard, who says, "When your hair feels like the middle child," and features an image of a white woman playing with her hair. Beneath the text, they added, "Black Lives Matter!" in red spray paint.

Once the post went viral, Atkin turned to Twitter to encourage activism. In response to Moriarty-McLaughlin, she wrote, "It made our signal better and better,quot;. Realizing that she made a typo, she additional, "It made our sign STILL better. I misspelled it earlier, sorry." She also recognized the moment on Instagram, republishing the image and writing: "I would have uploaded #blacklivesmatter there myself."

The positive response from the hair guru was widely received on social media.