Jen Atkin applauds protester who further improved his card

Presley Ann / Getty images for Sephora
Jen Atkin you are showing your support.
On Monday, the celebrity stylist applauded a Black Lives Matter protester who wrote on a Los Angeles undercard for her hair care brand OUAI.
In a video captured by the Twitter user Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlinYou can see the protester standing on the billboard, who says, "When your hair feels like the middle child," and features an image of a white woman playing with her hair. Beneath the text, they added, "Black Lives Matter!" in red spray paint.
Once the post went viral, Atkin turned to Twitter to encourage activism. In response to Moriarty-McLaughlin, she wrote, "It made our signal better and better,quot;. Realizing that she made a typo, she additional, "It made our sign STILL better. I misspelled it earlier, sorry." She also recognized the moment on Instagram, republishing the image and writing: "I would have uploaded #blacklivesmatter there myself."
The positive response from the hair guru was widely received on social media.
"This is how a brand should respond. Well done," a fan wrote, followed by another one tweeted, "THIS IS YOUR RESPONSE AS A BRAND. THANK YOU,quot;. Admiring his reaction, a fan said"Jen Atkin really said that we are committed to making racism become Ouai."
In the wake of George FloydAfter death Atkin has been using his platform to fight for justice. After donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a community-based nonprofit that pays criminal bail for low-income people who have been arrested in protest of police brutality, he encouraged his followers to follow his lead by providing access to charitable resources as well as information to support black-owned beauty brands.
On OUAI's official Instagram, the brand went against injustice and wrote: "We are with George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. We are with their families and all the countless others who have lost their lives unfairly. We promise to fight for you and with you. "
Like Atkin, celebrities have been donating to provide aid to protesters. Among them were Steve Carell, Janelle Monáe, Seth Rogen and Chrissy Teigen.
Also, the stars like it Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds He pledged donations to organizations fighting racial injustice. On Monday, the couple announced that they donated $ 200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which strives to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy, and public education.
Taking to the streets, celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jamie Foxx, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Madison beer and Kendrick Sampson They have all shown their support by participating in protests across the country.