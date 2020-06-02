Jay-Z pays tribute to George Floyd in full-page newspaper ads

https://www.beyonce.com/

The music tycoon from Roc Nation has run full-page newspaper ads to honor the latest victim of racial injustice committed by police officers amid protests across the country.

Up News Info –

Jay Z and his associates at Roc Nation have spent a fortune honoring the tragic Black Lives Matter icon George Floyd on a series of full-page newspaper ads in the United States.

Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers last week sparked ongoing national protests and two days after Jay-Z spoke about the tragedy and confirmed that he had been speaking with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about Justice for the police officers involved, he and his associates have dug deep to remember Floyd and countless African American victims of police brutality with a quote from civil rights legend Martin Luther King, Jr.

The announcement was posted on Team Roc's Twitter account along with the caption: "In dedication to George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd."

The quote comes from King's 1965 speech to protesters in Selma, Alabama, in which he stated: "A man dies when he refuses to defend what is right. A man dies when he refuses to defend justice. A man dies when he refuses to defend what is true. So we will stand in the middle of the horses. We will stand here, in the middle of the billy-clubs. We will rise here in the midst of police dogs, if they have them. Let's stop between tear gas!

The announcement appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Philadelphia Enquirer, and was signed by Jay-Z, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Global Initiative for Women, among others, including Botham Jean's parents, DJ Henry and Antwon Rose II, unarmed black civilians killed by police officers.