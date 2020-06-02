Jason Whitlock on Fox Sports reportedly plans to start his own media business

We've seen the latest from Jason Whitlock on the air on Fox Sports. According to reports, the presenter of the talk show and the network were unable to agree to a new deal upon the expiration of his contract.

"Friday was Jason Whitlock's last day with FOX Sports," the network told the New York Post. "We thank Jason for all his hard work and dedication to the network, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Outkick The Coverage first reported Whitlock's departure from Fox on Monday after the 53-year-old actor did not appear on "Speak for Yourself,quot; with co-host Marcellus Wiley. The FS1 program will reportedly continue, and Fox is seeking Whitlock's replacement.

According to the Post, Whitlock is believed to "be looking to start his own direct-to-consumer business." Whitlock did not confirm his plans for the Post, but he did confirm his departure from Fox.

Whitlock, a sports journalist whose television career began in 2000 on ESPN, switched to Fox Sports in 2007 before returning to ESPN in 2013 to help develop The Undefeated, a website intended to cover the convergence of race and sports. ESPN parted ways with Whitlock in 2015, at which point he returned to Fox Sports.

Whitlock had become known for his controversial comments on social media and elsewhere. More recently, he was criticized for your tweet on LeBron James' response to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black runner who was shot dead by a white father and son in Georgia.

"This is not useful," wrote Whitlock. "He is Twitter trolling. He is using this man's tragedy to build a more open brand than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted every day / every time is just exciting. "