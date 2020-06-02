January Jones Shares Photo of 8-Year-Old Son Supporting Black Lives Matter Protests

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Mad Men & # 39; Help her son Xander organize a protest to support the African American community and fight racial injustice in the United States.

Actress January jones She has begged fans to vote for real change after helping her son organize a Black Lives Matter protest in her California neighborhood.

The "Crazy men"Star shared a rare photo of eight-year-old Xander, wearing a face mask with the words" Black Lives Matter, "and holding up a sign saying" I CAN'T BREATHE "on his Instagram page on Monday, June 1, 2020.

The poster was a nod to the closing words of African-American George Floyd, who died on May 25, 2020 when a white police office knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest in Minnesota.

In the accompanying caption, Jones revealed that he had had regular conversations with his son to educate him about racial inequality and explain why protesters were so angry about the death of Floyd, the latest in a long list of cases of police brutality in the United States.

"I promise that I will always continue to talk to my son about inequality. And I promise to do my best to learn more," he wrote.

"We have had many more of these necessary difficult conversations in the past few days, about why people are so angry and sad."

"For a child who did not used to see color among his friends, it is difficult for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns at school is still very present in our world today (sic)," Jones continued.

"I wanted to give him an opportunity today to hold a small protest in the neighborhood to support his friends and feel that he is part of the progress that will hopefully happen."

Underlining the importance of exercising the right to vote, Jones concluded: "Please vote in November (November). If you don't vote for who governs your city, state and country, nothing will change."

Jones is not the only famous father who uses the death of Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests the tragedy caused by teaching children about racial tensions, also an actress Katherine Heigl, who is the mother of an adopted African American daughter and the mother of three Reese witherspoon They have also shared that they address the sensitive issue with their children in various social media posts.