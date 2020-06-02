January Jones shares photo of 8-year-old son attending local protest

January jones He took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of his 8-year-old son, Xander, participating in a local protest.

The rare photo of the boy showed Xander wearing a mask with the words "Black Lives Matter,quot; written on the front. He also carried a sign saying "I can't breathe," words repeated by George Floyd moments before his death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

"I promise that I will always continue to talk to my son about inequality. And I promise to do my best to learn more," stresses the publication of the 42-year-old actress. "We have had many more of these necessary difficult conversations in the past few days, about why people are so angry and sad."

"For a child who did not used to see color among his friends, it is difficult for him to understand, to understand why the past he learns at school is still very present in our world today," he continued. "I wanted to give him an opportunity today to hold a small protest in the neighborhood to support his friends and feel that he is part of the progress that will hopefully happen." Jones then urged his supporters to vote in November. "If you don't vote for who governs your city, state and country, nothing will change," he concluded.