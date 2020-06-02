Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Special Post On Her Parents' Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor is the eldest daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. The young weapon entered Bollywood in 2018, unfortunately the same year she lost her mother, iconic actresses Sridevi. But two years after that, the stunner seems to have dealt with such a massive loss with utmost grace. However, it doesn't take anything away from the fact that he remembers her from time to time and even posts about her on his social media account.

Today, on Boney Kapoor and on Sridevi's wedding anniversary, Janhvi visited Instagram to share a photo of her parents. The throwback images have love written all over the place as Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are seen grinning from ear to ear. Janhvi captioned the image as "Happy anniversary ï¸"