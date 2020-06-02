Jane Fonda The hope of George Floyd's death will be a turning point for positive change

WENN

Speaking to CNN reporter Don Lemon about the Black Lives Matter protest, the & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; actress points to the need to get rid of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Jane Fonda he has & # 39; hope & # 39; that protesting George Floyd's death leads to positive change in the US USA

Actress and activist sat down with CNN Lemon gift on Sunday, May 31, noting that while Floyd's death has sparked anger and protests, some of which have turned violent, he believes the tragedy will lead to a turning point.

Floyd was seen on video last week, May 25, pleading with a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer that he was unable to breathe when Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Then he died. His murder has led to stars like Beyonce Knowles, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Rihanna to express their outrage and push for change.

"We are in a very important moment," Fonda told Lemon. "Elections await us, we have a pandemic crisis, we have a climate crisis, we have a racial crisis and we have to make a decision."

Fonda also feels that the overwhelming response shows that President Donald Trump will not be reelected in November.

"First of all, we have to get rid of this administration because this country should not be burdened with someone like that and with the people around him, which allows him," he added.

The "Grace and Frankie"Star also expressed her belief that the white community needs to better communicate with African Americans for real change to emerge.

"Policies have to be changed and whites have to understand the history that has led to this and we have to try to change within ourselves," he continued. "And we have to know the blacks … And we have to understand the reality in which they live. And we have to do it now."