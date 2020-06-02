Jamie Foxx sings as he joins protesters in San Francisco

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Django triggered & # 39; Serenades Black Lives Matter activists with a popular Bible verse as he joins the protests in San Francisco, California.

Jamie Foxx took the microphone at a rally to protest the murder of George Floyd on Monday June 1, 2020.

The 52-year-old actor attended the protest in San Francisco, California and, while talking to protesters, Jamie sang a popular verse from Isaiah 54:17: "No weapons will be formed against me, they will prosper, it will not work." the weapons formed against me will prosper. "

The actor also said, "If that man can be handcuffed, if that man sits on that man's neck and feels comfortable about it, that means he is not afraid of what is going to happen," referring to the police officer. Derek Chauvin, responsible for Floyd's death.

Oscar winner previously joined former basketball player Stephen Jackson at a press conference at the Minneapolis City Hall on Friday, and revealed that he wanted to defend what was right after the death of African-American Floyd.

"We are not afraid to stand. We are not afraid of the moment," the "Lightning"Star told reporters." And I think what you saw on TV, seeing this man beg for his life … while I sit with my two daughters, my nephews, who had just come from the grocery store, what he does. further complicates everything when a black man tries to tell his son or daughter how to function in life. "

"Even the things we teach them don't seem to work."

Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, ending his life, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter. The other three police officers remain free.