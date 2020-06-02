James Corden cries as he talks about racism with Reggie Watts

James Corden broke down in tears during a candid conversation with his friend and colleague, Reggie Watts.

Monday night the Late Late Show host addressed civil unrest in the nation following the death of George Floyd. In Corden's emotional message, he called for change and showed his support in the fight for justice.

"Good evening everyone, thank you for staying awake for our show at one of the saddest, scariest and most important times in our lives," Corden said when the show opened on Monday. "As everyone knows, on Monday of last week a black man named George Floyd was killed by excessive police force."

"If it were a one-time event, it would be a horrible and horrible tragedy that would shake us all," Corden continued. "However, this was the latest in a series of murders of unarmed black citizens by white people." Breonna Taylor he was shot by the police in his own home. Ahmaud Arbery He was going to run when two men shot him dead. And sadly, there are many more victims that I could mention. "