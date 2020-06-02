James Corden cries as he talks about racism with Reggie Watts

James Corden broke down in tears during a candid conversation with his friend and colleague, Reggie Watts.
Monday night the Late Late Show host addressed civil unrest in the nation following the death of George Floyd. In Corden's emotional message, he called for change and showed his support in the fight for justice.
"Good evening everyone, thank you for staying awake for our show at one of the saddest, scariest and most important times in our lives," Corden said when the show opened on Monday. "As everyone knows, on Monday of last week a black man named George Floyd was killed by excessive police force."
"If it were a one-time event, it would be a horrible and horrible tragedy that would shake us all," Corden continued. "However, this was the latest in a series of murders of unarmed black citizens by white people." Breonna Taylor he was shot by the police in his own home. Ahmaud Arbery He was going to run when two men shot him dead. And sadly, there are many more victims that I could mention. "
Corden later shared that he had been "fighting all weekend,quot; wondering what he would say to his viewers.
"Because who needs my opinion?" Corden said. "Surely, this is a time to listen, not talk. And then I realize that's part of the problem. People like me have to speak. To be clear, I'm not talking about night hosts, or the people who are lucky as I have to have a platform. I'm talking about whites. Whites can no longer simply say, "Yes, I'm not racist." And think that's enough, because it's not. "
"It is not enough, because make no mistake, this is our problem to solve," added Corden. "How can the black community dismantle a problem they did not create?"
Corden went to consult with his gang leader, Watts, and asked, "How are you, Reg?"
"Ah, crazy, I don't know, feeling so much at the same time, it's crazy," Watts replied. "I was fortunate to grow up in a place where my parents protected me a lot when it came to the forms of racism that occurred in my neighborhood. My mother was a fierce fighter and she left the house and confronted people. You know, the People call me the word No. or whatever grows and is different and stuff. So I'm really grateful that my parents and my father fought so hard to make my life feel normal and to grow up feeling like I am. human being instead of being a demographic. "
"And just going back to my story, my father grew up in the Midwest and was in Vietnam and couldn't get a job when he left the Army because he was black," Watts continued. "And the economy was not doing so well and he had to re-enlist, he was sent back to Vietnam. And then, when my parents got married, their marriage was not recognized in the United States because of the laws prohibiting marriage interracial,quot;.
Watts also mentioned that his cousin, a novelist Alice walkerhe wrote about his experience in The color Purple.
"I have this story in the black community in the Midwest that I don't access a lot because there is so much pain and excitement there," Watts said as she cried. "So it's difficult and a lot is happening. And I want to use my platform forever. I go in and out, you know? It's difficult."
Seeing his friend tell his story, Corden himself burst into tears.
"I am so sorry that you are feeling this. I would give anything to be in a room with you and hug him. I would give so much, I would give anything to be able to hug him." Corden said to Watts while wiping tears from his eyes.
Watch the video above to see the conversation between Corden and Watts.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."