J.J. Abrams donates $ 10 million to help combat racial injustice in the US USA

WENN

Filmmaker Bad Robot has pledged to donate $ 10 million over the next five years to organizations and efforts committed to anti-racist agendas in the United States.

Up News Info –

J.J. Abrams& # 39; Bad Robot has pledged to donate $ 10 million to anti-racist agendas over the next five years.

The filmmaker announced the charity company on Bad Robot's Instagram page, revealing that the money will come from his production company and The Katie McGrath and JJ Abrams Family Foundation, along with his wife Katie.

The move comes after the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place in the United States and around the world.

"At Bad Robot we are grateful to the many academics, activists, organizers and leaders who are fighting on the front lines of change in our systematically unfair country," the publication reads.

"In this fragile time, words matter, listening is critical and investment is required. The neglect and abuse of our black brothers and sisters for centuries can only be addressed through scalable investment. A massive and thoughtful review of fiscal policy, a effectively meeting The needs of many in this country, and not just a few, are long overdue. We are committing an additional $ 10 million over the next five years to organizations and efforts committed to agendas that close the gaps, raise the poor and they build a just America for everyone. "

The initiative will start first with companies donating $ 200,000 that will be divided among Black Futures Lab, Black Lives Matter, Community Coalition, Equal Justice Initiative and Know Your Rights Camp organizations.