The National Women's Soccer League will likely be the first major professional sports league to return to play on US soil when the 25-game Challenge Cup tournament begins on June 27 on Up News Info.

The league announced its comeback plan last week when it unveiled the Challenge Cup format with the nine league teams heading to Utah to play the 25-game tournament there. Players Association vice president and defender of the Utah Royals FC Rachel Corsie says she is excited to have a plan for the league's comeback.

"I think it is extremely exciting. A lot of the news recently has not taken a positive turn. I think this is something that we hold onto as motivation and encouragement," Corsie said in an interview with Steve Overmyer of Up News Info New York. "I think the primary focus in all of this has been on player safety and the well-being of everyone involved." I think it is a really powerful message that we have made a plan with everyone involved. There has been a lot of input from everyone who is really involved in this. "

Corsie went on to say that he was happy to see the league and clubs work with the players to come up with a scenario that would allow them to play this summer.

"We are in a fortunate position, that the league worked extremely hard with all the clubs and the clubs found something that they felt they could progress with," Corsie said. “There have been a lot of conversations in the past few weeks to make sure that all possibilities and scenarios are considered. It's great that there has been something that has been formally put on the table and that we can wait. "

As part of the plan, fans will not be allowed to attend the games, and the league has an extensive protocol in case one of the players or staff involved comes down with COVID-19.

"The medical team and the league have worked very hard to present all the possibilities," said Corsie. "There is a really extensive protocol. That is on the website and that has been explained to all the clubs. It has been explained to all the players. There has been a great deal of investment and time invested to ensure players have priority and to that all who participate feel really comfortable and safe. "

The first match of the tournament and the championship game will air live on Up News Info, while the 25 games will also air on the Up News Info All Access platform.