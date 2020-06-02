Ismael El-Amin organized a & # 39; peaceful protest & # 39; at Ball State: & # 39; We deserve a change and we demand it & # 39;

Ismael El-Amin has been around long enough to have learned the names of so many men whose memories became the foundation of the Black Lives Matter movement: Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott.

However, he admits that George Floyd's death a week ago struck him even closer to home. Because El-Amin knows the street where Floyd was prone, his face forced into the gutter, a police officer's knee pressed hard against his neck for almost nine minutes.

"I grew up not far from where he died. My grandmother lived a couple of blocks from there," El-Amin told Sporting News. "I have a family that lives there, on that side of town. It was important to me to make sure my family was okay, not to be there to see for myself that they are safe. It's a crazy moment in Minneapolis, right ? now."

Graduated from Hopkins High in Minnetonka, Minnesota, El-Amin felt compelled to do something positive as he watched what was unfolding on the streets of almost every American city last weekend, the protests that were launched in response to the death. by Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police. El-Amin is a 6-1 senior guard for the Ball State Cardinals, the top scorer among those who will return for 2020-21, noted for his performance and also because his father, Khalid, put El-Amin's name in the spotlight. National with Connecticut's memorable NCAA Championship in 1999.

So he has organized what he emphasizes will be a "peaceful protest,quot; at the Ball State campus in Muncie, Indiana, on Thursday night. The protest will begin at 5 p.m. ET in an area between the Shaffer Tower and the David Letterman Communication and Media Building.

"I felt that with the platform I had I could organize a peaceful protest for the community that I have been a part of for the last four years and for the school that has welcomed me with open arms," ​​El-Amin told SN. "I just wanted to show that we are tired of the injustice we have been receiving, and we will not sit down and remain silent and not talk about it. We deserve a change and we demand it."

"The most important thing I want people to take away from this is that there is a right way and a wrong way to protest. And I want everyone to see with their own eyes that this is the way to protest, this is the way our voice is heard, for change to come. "

In an ordinary year, El-Amin would be preparing for his senior season at Ball State, perhaps fresh from an appearance at the NCAA Tournament. As we know, 2020 has been anything but ordinary.

The Cardinals finished 18-13 and first in the Western Division of the Central American Conference, but the MAC Tournament was canceled along with other incomplete conference championships and the NCAA Tournament. El-Amin recently returned to exercising and playing hoops after the state of Indiana began relaxing quarantine restrictions for about two months.

However, El-Amin has a more pressing problem facing him right now. Originally he intended the protest meeting to be a day earlier, but several recent graduates contacted each other and requested a one-day delay so they could return and participate. Ball State University President Geoffrey Mearns contacted El-Amin and asked if he would be welcome at the protest. El-Amin assured that he would.

"This is not just a Ball State issue, for Ball State students. This is for Muncie," said El-Amin. "I would like the entire Muncie community to be with us on Thursday at 5. I want the entire community to come out and show their faces. I want them to know that despite all of this, we can still unite as one for the same goal, what same that we have been searching for hundreds of years. "

El-Amin's emphasis on the word "peaceful,quot; – in his tweets promoting the protest and in this conversation – naturally leads to this question: How do you ensure that this event remains non-violent when thousands of other gatherings last week? They started calmly and, for a variety of reasons, escalated to a variety of riots?

"My team and I collectively can continue to reiterate that this is a peaceful protest and that violence will not be taken. That is not what it is for. That is why we are not here. That is not the intention behind the plans we have," said El -Amin. "But we have also been in contact with the Ball State Police Chief and the Muncie Police Chief to march with us and orchestrate everything and keep it moving in a calm manner.

"They support us 110 percent and support us."

El-Amin said his entire family is still in Minneapolis: his parents, grandparents, five younger brothers between the ages of 11 and 19. He worries about their safety.

"I know for sure that what you hear is much more terrifying than what they show on social media and the news," he said. "It is much deeper than people realize when you are in the city."

The violence that has occurred in his hometown and in other cities has become the focus of attention of critics of the movement, whether those protesting are actually instigating or not. But El-Amin said it is not fair to suggest that what happened has misdirected the message.

"I understand the anger and fire that people have because they are frustrated," said El-Amin. "This has been going on for hundreds of years. And we've tried many different ways to seek change and make things different, and it hasn't. So I understand looting and rioting; I'm not saying it's the right thing. I'm saying that I understand why people have taken those actions.

"I just want to encourage, and I want to encourage this peaceful protest, that we can be heard peacefully, that we don't need to go to violence and burn things and loot and all these other things that won't help us in the long run.

"We cannot protest for two weeks and then finish. No, this is something we must continue to stress, and we cannot sit back and feel comfortable with what the world is like."