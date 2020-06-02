iOS 14 will maintain a great advantage over Android – BGR

The iOS 14 update will work on all iPhones that can run iOS 13, a new leak claims.

If the iOS 14 rumor is accurate, the 2015 iPhone 6s will be the oldest iPhone to run Apple's latest operating system.

Providing five years of smartphone software support is a crucial iOS feature that Google can't even dream of.

Apple's new software innovations will be unveiled in a few weeks, during a WWDC 2020 online keynote presentation. That means protests against police brutality will not force Apple to postpone an event that has already been delayed by the crisis. of coronavirus health. Google and Sony postponed their Android 11 and PS5 announcements that were scheduled for this week in light of George Floyd's protests.

The iPhone maker will reveal new software on all its platforms, including iOS (and iPadOS), macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. But, as always with these events, updates to the iPhone's operating system will be the stars of the show. The iOS 14 leaks have already revealed some of the highlights of the new OS update. All this seems to be genuine information, since someone had in their hands an iPhone with an internal version of the unpublished operating system. A new report seems to confirm that iOS 14 will help Apple secure a huge advantage over Android, one that Google can hardly dream of.

In January, we heard that iOS 14 will run on all devices that can run iOS 13, which doesn't necessarily sound like surprising news to iPhone users who are used to receiving the latest software updates Apple is introducing.

But what that practically meant was that every iPhone released since 2015 will have iOS 14, including the iPhone 6s series that arrived that year. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will be five years old in September, but will still receive the latest release of Apple's mobile operating system.

That is something that does not happen on Android because Google does not have the same control over its own operating system. Even Pixel phones don't get that much support, which could be a key detail for anyone who wants to wear a flagship device for more than a couple of years. In fact, some smartphone manufacturers can barely guarantee two years of fast Android updates for flagships, let alone mid-range phones.

That's one of the reasons why the new iPhone SE model is a nightmare for Google. The $ 399 phone has the same hardware as the iPhone 11 series, which means it will likely receive software updates for several years, far more than you can expect from a mid-range phone like the upcoming Pixel 4a.

This brings us to the latest iOS 14 rumor from the Israeli blog. The verifier That says all iPhones running iOS 13 will be upgraded to iOS 14. The news comes from the evidence found in the iOS 14 code and from a "trusted source,quot; involved in the development process.

The report focuses on the iPhone, but if it's accurate then it probably means that all iPads that can run iOS 13 will also receive the update.

Apple is likely to release the first beta of iOS 14 soon after the virtual press conference, and the first public beta shouldn't be too far after that.

iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 Plus on a MacBook cover. Image Source: Aflo / REX / Shutterstock