iOS 14 will introduce a new translation tool and improved support for Apple Pencil – BGR

Some recently unearthed iOS 14 features include a new translation tool and improved Apple Pencil support.

WWDC 2020 will be an online-only event because of the coronavirus.

When Apple unveils iOS 14 at WWDC later this month, the company's next-generation mobile operating system will include a new translation tool along with improved Apple Pencil functionality. The news comes courtesy of 9to5Mac that, according to previous reports, he had in his hands a first development version of iOS 14 a few months ago.

The translator feature is particularly intriguing and will reportedly allow users to translate entire web pages without having to channel them through a service like Google Translate. The report notes that users will be able to automatically translate web pages when a foreign language is detected or manually enable and disable it.

The report adds:

Also, all translations would be processed locally with Neural Engine, so this feature is expected to work even without an internet connection, and would not send data to Apple. Even Siri translations are supposed to use the Neural Engine in the future, which is a big step forward as it would be possible to ask Siri to translate something if it is not connected.

It would be remarkable if Apple is able to achieve this. Google at this point represents the gold standard when it comes to online translation, so it will be interesting to see if Apple's in-house offering can give the search giant a chance for its money.

Regarding Apple Pencil, the report suggests that iPadOS 14 will enable Apple Pencil input on all websites along with full marking capabilities.

Some other iOS 14 features that we can see include home screen widgets (probably only on iPad), HomeKit enhancements, and improved app discovery tools. There's also a strong possibility that Apple will officially introduce a new CarKey feature that will allow iPhone users to unlock, lock, and start their car directly from their iPhone and Apple Watch. Additionally, the feature will reportedly allow users to share one-time key access with family and friends if they need to borrow the car or quickly retrieve an item from within.

Apple is expected to present iOS 14 at WWDC on June 22, albeit practically due to the coronavirus.

"We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, uniting the entire developer community with a new experience," said Phil Schiller a few weeks ago. “The current health situation has required us to create a new WWDC 2020 format that offers a full program with an online masterclass and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, worldwide. We will share all the details in the coming weeks. ”

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock