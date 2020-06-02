International Literary Properties Acquires Rights to 12 Major Properties – Up News Info

Launched in November, the London / New York Book Rights bundle International Literary Properties has acquired 12 literary properties from British Peters, Fraser + Dunlop. In the eight-figure deal, ILP acquires the agency's former rights to the properties of Georges Simenon, Eric Ambler, Margery Allingham, Edmund Crispin, Dennis Wheatley, Robert Bolt, Richard Hull, George Bellairs, Nicolas Freeling, John Creasey, Michael Innes and Evelyn Waugh.

ILP was created to acquire the rights to the literary properties of those who inherited them, or of living authors, and will work to exploit those rights across all media platforms, including television, film and theater. Many of the properties acquired under the current agreement include the genres of detectives, spies, and crime. Simenon is best known as the creator of French detective Jules Maigret, for example. Bolt, however, was a playwright who also wrote the scripts for Lawrence of Arabia, Dr. Zhivago and A man for all seasons. And Waugh was best known for his satires and novels that include Decline and Fall, Brideshead revisited and the Sword of honor trilogy.

Related story Joe Biden rebukes Donald Trump for photo response to George Floyd's death: "More interested in power than in the beginning"

The deal announced today is the first major list of acquisitions for the company. Chaired in the UK by CEO Hilary Strong (formerly CEO of Agatha Christie Estate), and Anthology Group founder Bob Benton, ILP's New York-based business is led by Scott Hoffman as Group CEO and Ted Green as Executive President. Peters, Fraser + Dunlop will continue to serve as the literary agent for the twelve states.

Strong and Benton have primary responsibility for the UK and Europe, focusing on properties with television, theatrical and film potential along with CFO Andrew Minkow and Polly Benton, who will lead Business Development.

Strong says: "The acquisition of Peters, Fraser + Dunlop's interests in these properties is a very important step for us in building the business … This major acquisition plays on the team's experience and strengths and I am really excited for the opportunity to nurture these twelve wonderful properties and to find exciting new ways to tell the great stories found in them. "

Adds Hoffman: “When we launched ILP, our vision was to create a portfolio of some of the world's most important and iconic literary works with a view to preserving the legacies of their creators and ensuring that they would bring pleasure to readers for decades to come. This acquisition is an important step toward that goal. "

The deal was negotiated by Hilary Strong at ILP.