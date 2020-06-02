International box office still in flux; "Submarine" docks in Korea – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Some international box office markets that are operating, even if they are not full steam, recorded increases this weekend, while others faced falls due to good weather in some places and the general lack of new products. However, Disney did float Kristen Stewart-starrer Submarine in Korea for the first time with a No. 1 start at $ 402K, which is one of the best overseas openings for underperformance that started rolling out globally in January. Disney / Pixar & # 39; s Ahead He also continued to lead Taiwan in his second week.

Local titles in Germany and the Czech Republic were still at the top of the charts and the former continues to see strong drive-in business. Overall, however, there is evidence that new releases, however few, are the ones that most attract viewers' attention. (See market snapshots below).

Related story New York City Imposes Curfew At 8pm Until Sunday After Looting Follows Peaceful Protests

There was good news this week in France, where it was announced that cinemas will reopen starting June 22. Poland will restart operations on June 6, although, as we have previously reported, the major networks, including Cineworld Cinema City, are lagging behind. Overall, Cineworld expects all of its markets to return in July. Switzerland may also go on June 6, while we hear that a July 6 date may be in the offing for Indonesia.

There is still no official news from China about a full opening date for theaters, although last month the State Council issued guidelines to allow local governments to establish policies for the reopening. A new survey by Maoyan found that 7 out of 10 people who used the site to buy tickets last year said it would be "safe" to return to theaters in June.

In Spain, there are a few relaunches playing at individual locations, but most cinemas won't be online again for a while. The main centers such as Barcelona and Madrid will not reopen before June 8. The main chain Cinesa said it plans to start operating again on June 8 at three of its complexes, each in Santiago, Zaragoza and Valencia. Tickets will be 4.90 euros, and in premium locations, they will be 5.90 euros. Alternative seats and 30% capacity still apply. Those movies that will be on deck at Cinesa sites include local horror movies. Malasana 32, The Conjuring, Sonic The Hedgehog, Onward, Jumanji 2, Beauty And The Beast, The Goonies, Ghostbusters, Deadpool, Wonder Woman, Joker, Birds of Prey, Bad Boys For Life, Bloodshot, The Matrix, Interrstellar and Parasite among others.

Last year at this time, Legendary / Warner Bros & # 39; Godzilla: King of the monsters arrived with $ 130 million less than expected in 75 markets, followed by Disney Aladdin in a second framework of $ 78.3 million in 54 markets and Parasite who made over $ 20 million at his start in Korea after taking the Palme d'Or at Cannes.

Below are some snapshots of the market from last weekend (figures are obtained from various sources):

KOREA – Disney released underperforming January Submarine Here, it was new to the market and came in at No. 1 with $ 402K of 594 screens for the four-day session and a good shot on Sunday. The TFSS framework for the top 10 movies was approximately $ 1.2M, approximately 10% more than last weekend. Other titles that find audiences include The best showman, escape from Pretoria (which was new a couple of weeks ago and has now cost $ 1.2M), new Spanish horror title Unhealthy 32 and from France The Belle Epoque. Universal / DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour it is now at $ 962K there after its fifth weekend.

HONG KONG – The box office was down 24% on the top 10 titles in Hong Kong this weekend (four days), which was the third round with all online cinemas at $ 727K. Still ahead is Japan Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna with $ 250K at 52 sites. The following was a local drama. Suk Suk; He ran in Berlin and won awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Other new entries included a handful of Asian titles and Missing who saw daily increases.

GERMANY – The top 24 titles in the European race earned $ 1.33 million Thursday through Sunday, another 4% increase as was the case last weekend. The top 10 movies were responsible for $ 699K of that and were again led by Constantin & # 39; s Perfect strangers with $ 126K of approximately 11,500 admissions during the FSS portion alone. That was again mostly by drive-in, though the Astor Grand Cinema in Hannover sold the most tickets for the movie in 774 on Saturday alone.

Behind Perfect strangers, Warner relaunched the local title Night life with a gross second place of just under $ 98K from 82 sites. The rest of the chart remains similar to last week with The Kangaroo Chronicles, Bad Boys For Life and Knives out completing the Top 5.

Regions that were allowed to reopen last week include Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Hamburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, Sachsen-Anhalt and North Rhine-Westphalia. Baden-Württemberg got the go-ahead for this week with Thuringia and Brandenburg on June 6; Bavaria from June 15 and Berlin from June 30.

Taiwan – In his second year there, Disney / Pixar’s Ahead added $ 262K from 90 locations for just over $ 638K. As a most recent entry, it was above the rest of the pack, with WB's reissue of The dark knight second at $ 69K from 75. The entire Christopher Nolan trilogy was relaunched in this session: The beginning of batman added $ 30K to 75 and The dark knight rises around $ 22K. Debut entries included Pathé's Bad behavior with Keira Kinghtly, previously scheduled to launch in late March, during the shutdown. He made just over $ 19K at 54 sites. Constantin's German thriller The Collini case It also debuted, at $ 16K from 23 locations. Top 10 earned $ 505K combined.

CZECH REPUBLIC – There was a drop at the box office in the Czech Republic, where some of the major chains are not operating. This weekend's Top 20 earned $ 147K vs. $ 176K from the last session. This is part of a trend in recent weeks with no new titles entering the market. The play is still directed by a local documentary. V Siti, followed by AheadCzech comedy Chlap Na Střídačku, Sonic and The invisible man. The market has 23 car tickets and 104 243 movie theaters that are open; Cinestar with a 28% stake has also opened some multiplexes. The maximum capacity is 100 people per screening.

AUSTRIA – The theaters were able to reopen as of May 29, although not many have. However, the first weekend back to some businesses generated $ 121K in the top 24 movies, $ 84K out of the top 10 led by Fox / Disney. Bohemian Rhapsody at $ 18K from just 4 locations. Other titles released for the first comeback weekend, and landing in the Top 10, include Nightlife, Parasite, Joker, The Invisible Man, 1917, The Secret Life of Pets, Frozen 2, The Lion King and the last Jumanji.

AUSTRALIA – In OZ, the top 10 movies made a combined total of $ 81K. The top 5 were worth $ 52K, an increase of 6% over the past weekend. In the Top 5 were Jumanji: The Next Level, Shrek, Bad Boys For Life, The Invisible Man and Dirty Dancing in its 30th anniversary reissue.

NEW ZEALAND – The Kiwi market is experiencing healthy increases week by week with a jump of 129% to $ 71K in the Top 10 compared to the last chart. Festival photo The assistent He held the lead again with $ 23K from 31 locations. The rest of the Top 5 includes Bait, Broad Blue, Sonic and Finnish comedy Master cheng.

UAE – Only Dubai theaters reopened this weekend with a four-day framework consisting of relaunches. The main movie was from Sony Bloodshot with $ 28K from 17 locations, followed by The Gentlemen, The Invisible Man, Bad Boys For Life and 1917. In the Top 10, the box office was $ 69K, while we also heard that in 28 movies, admissions were 4,571. Capacity is limited to 30% and people under the age of 12 or over 60 cannot enter theaters. We hear that the rest of the Emirates remains a question mark with coronavirus cases still on the rise.

JAPAN – With theaters running at approximately 45% of capacity as we understand it, and Toho multiplexes not opening (starting again next weekend), the Top 10 in Japan was once again completely dominated by Warner Bros titles Combined the Top 10 earned $ 46K, an increase of 28% from the last session. Birds of prey was the champion at $ 29K, followed by Mad Max: Fury Road, Blade Runner, Mask Ward and Sony / Marvel Spider-Man: away from home. We heard that some studio photos that were due to be published before the coronavirus shutdown have now been dated June, including Little Women, Dolittle, Rambo: Last Blood and Sonic.

NORWAY – In Norway, the fourth weekend of movie reopening saw a drop in admissions. There were 6,800 this session versus 18,200 in the last frame. We hear that the weather is very warm and pleasant, and just a minor new release.