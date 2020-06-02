Industry Leaders Explain Guidelines for Restarting Film and Television Production – Up News Info

The Up News Info reported yesterday that the 22-page document "Health and Safety Proposals for Motion Picture, Television and Broadcast Productions During the COVID-19 Pandemic" was sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. .

There was no response Monday from Newsom's office as to whether he had received the technical document. Nor are the Cuomo people known to have laid eyes on the report either. See the document in its entirety here.

But a very large group of officials has seen the report.

On Tuesday, leaders of film, sports, television and theme park companies presented those plans for the reopening to the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, urging county officials to allow them to move as quickly as possible.

Members of the Economic Resilience Task Force, including NBCU's Jeff Shell and Wasserman Media Group CEO Casey Wasserman, have been working for weeks with unions and other representatives on safety guidelines and best practices in the COVID era -19.

Universal Pictures President Donna Langley released a film industry white paper laying out plans to "incorporate best-in-class protocols to protect the cast and crew" as production resumes.

Langley said job leadership, studios and other producers were ready to go back to work.

"We urge the county to quickly review the white paper and appropriately review or lift any order that restricts our industry's ability to produce film, television and digital media content with appropriate security protocols," Langley said.

He called on the county to create "consistent and unambiguous" health orders for the production of movies and theme parks across the city, county, and state.

If public health officials are unwilling to lift all restrictions, Langley requested that some pre-production and post-production work be resumed. For example, stage building, video editing, and music scoring can start quickly and safely.

"With most production halted in mid-March, our industry has shown tremendous innovation and resilience in creating and delivering new content to audiences around the world," said Langley, noting new technologies and platforms for delivery. "This … spirit and creativity … will allow us to resume production safely and quickly in this county."

Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Studios Hollywood, said theme parks should not be the last to open.

"Many people instinctively think that large theme parks with crowds would be the last thing they should reopen. While this insight is understandable, theme parks actually offer more controlled environments than places like beaches, gardens, or even hiking trails, "Irwin told supervisors.

"We would like approval to begin the reopening process immediately so that our employees can return to work … L.A. County parks will be ready to begin reopening between mid-June and July 1."

Guest screening and physical distancing with transportation equipment will be applied, and barriers will be installed between workers and guests, such as those found in grocery stores, as appropriate, he said, echoing Governor Gavin Newsom. , who said last week that grocery stores can provide lessons for the reopening.

According to Irwin, who said it was important to capture customers who would otherwise choose to reopen casinos and other attractions would reopen before 60 percent of theme park visitors who are local and international visitors. Las Vegas or Arizona.

Shanghai Disney has already reopened, as have Six Flags Wild Safari Park in New Jersey, while three Universal Studios parks in Orlando and a Six Flags park in Oklahoma City will open this Friday, he said.

"The California theme park industry supports an employee base of more than 135,000," said Irwin, "ranging from front-line jobs for beginners to skilled technical positions, many of which are union jobs. Our diverse workforce It includes 70% of people of color and is multigenerational. ”

Supervisor Janice Hahn pressured the theme park team to obtain a capacity number.

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell said Orlando had reached a capacity limit of 35 percent based on specific attraction limits, with some up to 50 percent capacity and others remaining closed entirely for security reasons.

"If you're looking for a number … 35 percent is a good number to start with, but it really will depend on each trip, bathroom by bathroom, how we can safely open," Shell said.

"It is important to keep everyone healthy, but it is also important to recognize … the need in society to get people back to work," Shell said, adding that NBCUniversal chose not to suspend people, but cannot support that. plan indefinitely.

Supervisor Hilda Solís said some of the requests from the working group would be challenging, while Supervisor Katheryn Barger told the group that many of the recommendations presented had already been incorporated into the public health guidance or that they would soon they would be.

"Moving forward, it's going to be slow," said Barger, "but we're going to reopen … responsibly and reopen in a way that will get people back to work."

Casey Wasserman delivered a recovery vision for the region's top sports teams.

"The opportunity for teams to open their practice facilities and compete without fans in their venues is eminently feasible and culturally and economically vital to the county," said Wasserman. “I would simply equate it to opening a restaurant without customers. Playing baseball at Dodger Stadium without fans is a pretty simple proposition. ”

The 26-page sports plan reflects input from all major venues and operators, all of whom are also working on individual plans, and is intended to establish a baseline of safety guidelines, Wasserman said. Some details, such as player testing, will depend on collective bargaining between players and management.

"Sport can play a role in our recovery, both psychologically and financially," said Wasserman. "We can't wait to see what I imagine the Dodgers will be playing baseball at Dodger Stadium and the Lakers and Clippers preparing for a deep playoff career, hopefully in Orlando, and possibly excited (to see) some MLS football. " Here we hope not to lose any

more events to other parts of the country. "

It will be fall before the teams consider more specifically how to target fans in the arenas, but Wasserman said the venues were highly capable of controlling the flow of people and maintaining social detachment.

It remains to be seen what county supervisors, governors and various other state officials involved with the white paper will do.

"The ball is totally on its court," an industry source told Up News Info on Monday after the white paper came out.

The next meeting of the working group is scheduled for June 16.

Dominic Patten and City News Service contributed to this report.