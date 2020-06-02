Independent autopsy reveals that George Floyd's death was homicide

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

An independent autopsy ordered by the family of George Floyd and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded that his death was a homicide, but they disagree on what caused his death.

The independent autopsy says Floyd died of "sustained pressure suffocation." This allegedly happened when his neck and back were compressed, cutting off the oxygen supply to his brain, by Minneapolis police officers during his arrest last week.

