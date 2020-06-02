Independent autopsy reveals that George Floyd's death was homicide

An independent autopsy ordered by the family of George Floyd and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded that his death was a homicide, but they disagree on what caused his death.

The independent autopsy says Floyd died of "sustained pressure suffocation." This allegedly happened when his neck and back were compressed, cutting off the oxygen supply to his brain, by Minneapolis police officers during his arrest last week.

But according to the medical examiner's office, his report indicated that the cause of death is "a cardiopulmonary arrest that complicates the submission of the law, the restriction and compression of the neck," causing his heart to fail.

Floyd's died after former police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck when his former fellow officers knelt on his back.

Chavin's knee remained on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds total, two minutes and 53 seconds after Floyd did not respond.