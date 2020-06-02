In Egypt, images of American protests evoke a lost revolution

However, a striking parallel lies in the reaction of President Trump, an American leader who has frequently praised Egypt's current authoritarian leader, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, even jokingly calling him "my favorite dictator," and who now, As the protests burn down American cities, he seems ready to emulate his spirit, if not his methods.

In recent days, Trump called violence against looters, made incendiary suggestions that the protests were being driven by spoilers, and, in a phone call Monday, called protesters "terrorists,quot; and urged US governors to " retaliate "against them. .

Even at the height of the Arab Spring, Mubarak used softer language and a more conciliatory tone, said Ahdaf Soueif, an Egyptian writer and activist who was recently arrested for leading street protests in Cairo. Trump "is a more rude and vulgar version of our leaders," he said.

At least Mr. Mubarak, he added, "occasionally made a good joke."

Like Mr. Floyd, the face of the Egyptian uprising was also a victim of police brutality. In June 2010, two police officers removed Khaled Said from an internet café in Alexandria and beat him to death. When photos of Said's disfigured corpse circulated on social media, they triggered a wave of public anger that forced Mubarak to leave power seven months later.

Now, just as Said's death symbolized impunity for Egypt's brutal police, Floyd's has raised public attention to systemic flaws in the United States, said Belal Fadl, an Egyptian satirist and writer who lives in New York City.

Mr. Fadl said he felt a sense of déjà vu when he saw the raw passions unleashed in American cities in recent days. "It is evidence of failure," he said. "Evidence of a society that can no longer speak for itself."