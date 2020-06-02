Impossible 7 set to restart filming in September – Up News Info

Mission: Impossible 7 It is preparing to return to action in September, after the Paramount function was forced to radically change its shooting plans in February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday after the release of the British Film Commission's security protocols, first assistant director Tommy Gormley said he was "convinced" that the Tom Cruise franchise can go back to work on the next three months and will end in May 2021.

"We hope to start shooting again in September. We were days away from shooting in Venice, we were right at the epicenter when it all started, so we had to close in Venice, where we were four or five days away from shooting, "Gormley told BBC Radio 4 Today Program.

"We hope to restart in September, we hope to visit all the countries we plan and look to do a lot of it in the UK in the backlot and in the studio, so September to the end of April / May are our goals." . We are convinced that we can do this. "

Gormley added that the guidelines of the British Film Commission are "excellent" and was extremely optimistic about the return to production of the film directed by Christopher McQuarrie. He said it would not be without significant challenges given the scale of the shoot, its multiple locations and its "giant" team, but added that it will be possible if "we break down all procedures very carefully."

“We have to go back to work for every person in the film industry, tens of thousands of us, we have to go back to work. We have to do it safely and protect our colleagues, but it is definitely possible and we are working to make this happen, "said Gormley.