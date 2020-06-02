If you want to avoid coronavirus, avoid this public place above all others – BGR

The number of coronaviruses in the United States continues to worsen, even as everyone's attention has shifted to a more acute tragedy dominating attention in the country right now.

More than 1.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus to date in the United States, and more than 105,000 deaths have been reported here.

Experts say that a particular public environment should probably be especially avoided by anyone concerned about contracting the coronavirus.

What extraordinary moments we are living in, when last February most people had no idea that a global pandemic was about to completely reshape everyday life as we know it. The number of coronaviruses in the US USA It's something we've lived with for more than two months, and while the virus has now infected more than 1.8 million people in the US. USA (And it has killed more than 105,000 at the time of this writing, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University statistics), it has now been supplanted by a tragedy of a completely different kind.

We continue to learn more news about the coronavirus every day, some of it promising and other troubling details, like many other things about the COVID-19 pandemic that has changed all of our lives. Meanwhile, as states gradually reopen and economies come to life across the country after weeks of blockade, experts have been sharing cautionary notes, warnings about the possibility of a new wave of coronavirus and the best practices on how we can all stay safe in public again.

Do you want to know the one place in public that experts say you should avoid above all others if you want to stay safe from the coronavirus? Answer: Public restrooms, which Dr. Taylor Graber, a resident physician at the University of California, San Diego, says are "generally dirty places,quot; and that people should "view every bathroom surface as a source of pollution,quot;.

A 2019 study published in Antimicrobial resistance and infection control, based on a sample of 55 public toilets, found a disgustingly high amount of bacteria within them (52 ​​different species!). Additionally, that study found that unsafe levels of contamination were found on surfaces such as hand dryers and door handles. "Our findings suggest that hand-drying facilities in public toilets may act as reservoirs for drug-resistant bacteria," the study concludes. "The importance of frequent cleaning and maintenance of public restrooms is emphasized to promote safe hand hygiene practices for the public."

Other reasons public toilets are a concern when it comes to coronavirus:

So-called "aerosolization,quot; of stool-related matter, especially when the toilet is flushed, can spread traces of the virus. If the bathrooms are poorly ventilated, that's another problem, since lack of ventilation is known to promote easier transmission of the virus. One suggestion is to close the toilet lid before flushing and find another place to fully use the bathroom.

Sign posted on a bathroom door for general use by all customers in a New Hampshire coffee shop. Image Source: Bill Sikes / AP / Shutterstock