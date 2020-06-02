"If you break the law, we will arrest you,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall held a press conference calling for "calm and peace," amid protests and subsequent clashes with law enforcement following the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed black man last week. .

“I just want the community and the world to know it, we keep saying his name. I ask that you also continue to say your name and know that we understand it, and that is George," she said.

Hall also reminded his city that "if he breaks the law, we will arrest him."

The reminder is undoubtedly a reference to protesters detained Monday night for breaking the curfew. All but one, who owned an illegal pistol, were fired.

More than 200 protesters walked outside the curfew zone boundary, toward Woodall Rogers and then toward the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

"We support that walk. But when they started to enter the bridge they were given a warning, because it is illegal. They are not allowed to walk in the middle of the road or highway. And we warn you. They didn't stop, ”Hall explained. "They decided to kneel on the bridge, raise their hands and say, 'Don't shoot.'"

Protesters have entered the Woodall Rodgers Highway. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/5UAKv02uhN – Andrea Lucia (@ CBS11Andrea) June 2, 2020

Chief Hall also spoke about more protests scheduled in Dallas on Tuesday.

“We will continue to be vigilant to keep protesters, the community, businesses and residents safe. These protests have been peaceful, including here in Dallas on Friday night and Saturday night, they erupted in criminal activity, vandalism and looting, ”he said. "We intend to keep the city of Dallas safe."