If MLB continues with a 50 game season, it will come with an asterisk

The last twist to MLB's 2020 fate came on Monday, with ESPN reporting that the owners are proposing a season somewhere in the 50-game arena and would pay players prorated salary fees.

But at what point is a season not a legitimate season? If a 50 game schedule comes to fruition, we are at that point.

Fifty games would be 31% of a regular 162-game regular season. On top of all the gamer chanting over the financial side of a shortened season, certainly an ugly look amid a global pandemic, even if the owners aren't correct either, a 50-game season would be a competitive sham.

It would be nothing more than a poor excuse for a shell of a product that will allow players to earn part of their 2020 wages, and for owners to recover money from TV to compensate for what is guaranteed a massive loss at the box office considering the games are expected to be played without fans.

The only thing a 50 game schedule wouldn't be? Anything close to an accurate description of a true MLB season.

Consider: A 50 major league season is similar to a five game NFL season, a 25 game NBA season, or the Masters champion who is decided after 22 holes. The proposal, which is less than half of the 114-game schedule the player association unveiled on Sunday, aligns with the owners' belief that a shorter season without fans is more feasible from a financial point of view.

Players of course want as many games as possible. While the motivation of homeowners within a multi-billion dollar industry is to keep operating costs down while bringing in TV cash, gamers want as much of their wages as possible. Pro-qualified, the 114-game proposal would cover 70.3% of the players' original salaries, while the 50-game schedule would pay a cut of 30.8%.

So the tea leaves are there to read, and to read quite clearly.

Commissioner Rob Manfred recently acknowledged on CNN that homeowners' losses could approach $ 4 billion if a season is not played, and all parties are concerned about the possibility of a lost season with a new collective bargaining agreement needed afterward. 2021. Considering the league's goal of a second spring training this month and then the start of the season in July, this week is a great test to see if MLB and the player association can bridge the gap and find a compromise. to save the season.

But if a 50-game schedule is that commitment, it won't do the game or its history justice.

If MLB is really going to venture into that kind of territory, it should be considered a more exciting and extravagant idea for the asterisk season, as an extended league-wide tournament that lasts for several months. But calling 50 games a regular season is not rational.