If MLB continues with a 50 game season, it will come with an asterisk

Matilda Coleman
5

The last twist to MLB's 2020 fate came on Monday, with ESPN reporting that the owners are proposing a season somewhere in the 50-game arena and would pay players prorated salary fees.

But at what point is a season not a legitimate season? If a 50 game schedule comes to fruition, we are at that point.

Fifty games would be 31% of a regular 162-game regular season. On top of all the gamer chanting over the financial side of a shortened season, certainly an ugly look amid a global pandemic, even if the owners aren't correct either, a 50-game season would be a competitive sham.

It would be nothing more than a poor excuse for a shell of a product that will allow players to earn part of their 2020 wages, and for owners to recover money from TV to compensate for what is guaranteed a massive loss at the box office considering the games are expected to be played without fans.

