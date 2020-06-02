ICloud outage removed some web apps and macOS and iOS software

Apple's iCloud service experienced an outage Tuesday night, causing errors with account login, iCloud email, and web apps via iCloud.com. The problems started shortly after 7 p.m. ET, when problems reported by users began to appear on Downdetector.com and on Twitter.

Apple recognized the problem on its system status website, as well as on its Apple support Twitter account. Many users started seeing similar error messages, including one that says, "The app you selected doesn't exist." MacRumors He reported that some other Apple services, such as Apple Pay and the company's web-based app-specific password generator, were also experiencing problems, though Apple never recognized as much on its system status page.

Starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, Apple's system status page says that issues affecting iCloud have been resolved. But the company support account on Twitter He still responds to users experiencing problems and says the company is actively investigating.

Update June 2, 8:40 PM ET: He added that Apple's system status page says iCloud issues are now resolved.