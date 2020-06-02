I left after achieving what I wanted: Karisma Kapoor

What made you say yes to Mentalhood after such a long sabbatical?

When Ekta Kapoor offered me the series, I wasn't sure if I wanted to. But after hearing the script, I accepted. I want people to know what I go through on a daily basis. I want to tell the public that they are not alone. That we, as parents, are going through this journey together. This is the show with which all women, all mothers, girls, old men … can identify. Either they have been through this or are currently experiencing it or will experience it in the near future. In each episode, we have dealt with sensitive and relevant topics such as bullying, surrogacy, adoption, being a "mother tiger,quot;, raising single children … The topics are serious but the narrative is funny.

How did your children, Samiera and Kiaan, react when you did a web series?

They were like Mom was happy, we are happy. They are excited for me to go back to work. I wasn't nervous at all. It has been a great trip for me. I have made some great movies. The public has loved me. I am grateful for that. I like to do new things. I've done a radio show before. I have made television. Now it is the web. The digital medium is a different platform. It is more creative. It gives you a voice. The web space is a perfect balance of cinema and television.

You put aside your career to be with your children …

Yes. That was the choice I made. I wanted to be with my children. Motherhood completely changes you as a woman. Your children become your priority. Work is secondary for me. It's about running back home and being with the kids. Nothing is more important than that. As the children are older now, I have started acting again. However, I am selective about it.

Do you ever regret giving up your career?

No, i do not do it. I started working at a young age. In that period, I did a lot of work. Those days we used to do three or four shifts a day. He would work day and night, all day for months together. I was also ambitious. I wanted to be on top. I enjoyed reaching it. I left after achieving what I wanted. So there are no regrets.

How was he in front of the camera after a long space?

I regularly face the camera for publicity sessions. So it is not a big gap as such. I enjoyed playing a mother. There were children on the set. I was involved in all levels of the project. Even while the scripts were activated, I made suggestions as a mother, I would or would not do this. It was interesting to draw from my own experience.

How similar or different are you from your own mother Babita?

I am quite like my mom. As I get older, I appreciate her more. She gave us a strong value system, which remains embedded in us. I respect the elderly, spending time with the family, a strong work ethic … Hopefully, I have passed them on to my children. Often when I say something to my children, I turn around and say to my mother, "Look, I'm sounding like you."

Anything specific you learned from your mother?

I learned simple things from my mother. Be an honest person, maintain integrity of character … stay focused, work hard and value money. You can come from anywhere; You can do everything. But its basic value system has to be strong.

Is it difficult to be a single mother?

I see everything positively. I try and handle everything. (Smiles) You can see that I'm constantly on the phone with my kids, even while I'm doing the interview. I am multitasking. In that case, you can call me supermom.

How do you manage to juggle work and home?

If you know your priorities, you can solve everything. I am clear that I do not work on Sundays. It is a family day. Today, the producers understand that there are many working mothers today, like my sister (Kareena Kapoor Khan). So they are accommodating.

You share a special bond with Kareena …

Yes, we have always been extremely close. We are like any two sisters. We talk about everything: the price of vegetables, what is happening in the kitchen, with the drivers, tips for parents … Things that the sisters usually share. We also share fashion tips, what happens in one session. Kareena has been an example for future generations: please have a private life, get married, have children and you can still be at the top of your game. It can still work and it can still look its best.

What kind of mother are you?

I am a protective mother. But I won't call myself a tiger mom. I am disciplined. I suppose my mother was a great disciplinarian. It helped me in my career, in the way I am as a person. I like to have a conversation with the children after school, while I have dinner. I intend to spend quality time with them every day. I pay full attention to them when I'm with them. I enjoy your company.

Do you cook for them?

Yes. I do my best. When they are younger, you should make the food look interesting. But now they have become health conscious and are always reading about better eating habits. I learn a lot from them. This generation is very smart. Many times they tell me that something is not healthy and suggest better alternatives.

In recent years, cinema has more possibilities for female actors. Do you agree?

There have always been good roles for actresses. From Mother India and Mughal-E-Azam, who are remembered today for their female protagonists. I also moved from Dil Toh Pagal Hai to Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa … doing different roles. Actresses of all ages are playing interesting roles today. Also, you can do television, web series … the options are many.

What's next on the cards?

I don't plan anything. But yeah, I enjoy doing comedy. I can't talk about it now. Let the producers make the announcement.