"I hope you have seen our hearts, we have seen your hearts,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – About 125 people in Fort Worth came to protest the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody a week ago, and were ready to be arrested for violating the city's curfew Monday night. But that was not what happened.

Officers on bicycles approached protesters, got off their bikes, and knelt.

Some of the protesters were quick to hug them, but that caused a tense situation at first.

A short time later, Police Chief Ed Kraus and the Assistant Chief entered the crowd and spoke to the protesters, then knelt down and prayed with them.

Then Chief Kraus told his officers to back off.

The officers started to leave and then the protesters left.

"I think it is a good step," Chief Kraus told Up News Info 11 shortly after. "I hope it was significant. I hope that they, the people here, have seen our hearts. We saw their hearts and they were suffering and we hope this helps us build a better community for all of us. We all live here together. We need to get along together. "

More demonstrations are planned throughout the week.