"I can't see anyone who agrees to reopen arenas or concert venues for the foreseeable future." – Up News Info Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer participated in Yahoo Finance's Influencers program with Andy Serwer and said he is not optimistic that the arenas and concert halls will reopen soon.

"I can't see anyone agreeing to reopen arenas or concert halls for the foreseeable future," Ballmer said. "So, I have to say that things will not have fans, which, who knows what kind of experience it will be to see on television and for the players."

This response from Ballmer comes amid reports that the NBA is nearing a possible return. According to the latest reports, the main plan would see 22 teams gathered in Orlando, Florida to play the season at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex. Ballmer confirmed that the league is waiting for Orlando to end this season saying "If there is going to be a reopening, it will be at the Disney World complex."

For Ballmer, whose Clippers ranked second in the Western Conference behind the Lakers at the time of the hiatus, restarting the season would give the team a chance to compete for its first championship.