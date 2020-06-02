Hundreds of protesters hold a peaceful and loud protest in the Castro Valley – Up News Info San Francisco

CASTRO VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – It was promoted as a peaceful protest and, at the moment, that is exactly what it was, but peaceful does not mean silence.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Castro Valley on Redwood and Castro Valley Blvd. Monday. Seven days have passed and the anger, sadness and frustration were as high on Monday as last week.

But this protest was different. A man was texting on his phone, telling us, "I'm telling people on Instagram, this is how you're supposed to protest, without wrecking the community right here! This is good!"

Car after car honked their horns as they passed, drivers loudly proclaiming their support for demons protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. Earlier in the day, the local Right Aid employee stopped people at the door and said, "We are closing because of the protesters, they asked us to close."

Merchants said the sheriff's office warned companies to close early. Keith Simas owns a local Chevron station and was taking no chances, installing plywood on his windows. "We are out here and trying to be prepared and keep our property safe," said Simas.

Across the street, the Liquor King was also getting ready, with the plywood rising and additional "Black Lives Matter,quot; signs of solidarity. Store owner Rajleen Arora supports the peaceful protesters, but said: "It is not the protesters who are doing this, it is later in the evening when other people just go out and take advantage of the situation."

Monday's protest started at 2 p.m. After loud chants, they all knelt down and had a moment of silence for eight minutes, the same amount of time it took George Floyd to die with one knee to his throat.

At 2:30 p.m. They filled the intersection, blocked most of the traffic for about 10 minutes, and then marched down Castro Valley Blvd. No buildings on fire. There are no shops destroyed or looted.

Protester Paula Ambrose summed up the day: "There have been some people who have thrown things out the window, but this crowd has remained calm, because we want to keep the main thing," Ambrose said. "And the main thing is that black lives matter, black lives matter."