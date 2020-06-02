Hundreds of people gather in Hollywood to protest the death of George Floyd, rapper YG cancels the planned protest at the same location – Up News Info Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A group of students and hundreds of others gathered in Hollywood on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Shortly after noon, the meeting had split into two marches of at least several hundred people, both of which were still peaceful.

One group marched to Las Palmas and turned south, while another group headed east on Hollywood Boulevard.

As a group turned onto Sunset Boulevard, they passed a Rite Aid that was hit by looters on Monday night. The protesters on Tuesday emphasized that they did not want any looting or riots, but instead expressed their points peacefully.

A strong police presence was on hand monitoring the situation, as protesters continued to circle the blocks in the Hollywood area.

The protesters stated that they planned to march all day and all night, as long as they were allowed to.

Drivers could be seen supporting the group from their vehicles.

On Monday, rapper YG announced that he would hold a protest on Tuesday saying: “LA, find me. Hollywood Blvd & Vine tomorrow Tuesday 12 noon BLM – George Floyd. All the positive vibes tomorrow. No looting!

KNOW ME. Hollywood Blvd & Vine tomorrow Tuesday 12 noon

BLM – George Floyd – 4HUNNID (@YG) June 2, 2020

By Tuesday, the rapper announced that he had canceled the message after being told that "my protest was unsafe and that people could be hurt or shot."

"I'm not trying to hurt or shoot my people, so I'm going to cancel today," said the rapper, vowing to "get bigger and better for Black Lives Matter."

It was not immediately clear if the protests were linked or by chance scheduled for the same time at the same location.