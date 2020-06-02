Hublot made a $ 5,800 Wear OS smart watch

Hublot is taking another shot at the smartwatch market with the Hublot Big Bang e, a high-end watch with Wear OS that will cost you thousands of dollars.

The Big Bang e comes in two variations: Titanium, which retails for $ 5,200, and Black Ceramic, priced at $ 5,800. Both include a 42mm sapphire crystal covered OLED high definition touch screen along with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and a 300mAh battery.

The watch includes some additional features beyond those normally found in the Android-based operating system. The Big Bang e has its own watch faces with some additional abilities, such as one that tracks the lunar calendar and another that changes color throughout the day as part of the #HuboltLovesArt initiative.

Image: Hublot

Hublot also made a smart watch in 2018 with the Big Bang Referee's debut, in reference to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, for which the company was an official sponsor. The watch was priced at $ 5,200.

The typical Wear OS smartwatch costs a few hundred dollars depending on the brand and model you buy. The Big Bang e's retail price is not only much higher, it doesn't even include expected features like GPS. However, Hublot is not the only company trying to make an unusually expensive smart watch. Apple made a high-end version of its smartwatch in 2015, a gold Apple Watch that would cost twice as much as the latest version of the Hublot device.

Big Bang e has not yet received a release date and preorders are not open, but you can subscribe to receive email notifications to receive updates on the watch.