"HTGAWM,quot; "Insecure,quot; actor Kendrick Sampson says he was hit with rubber bullets 7 times during the George Floyd protests in Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Kendrick Sampson joined other Angelenos over the weekend in protests demanding justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African-Americans at the hands of police officers across the country.

Sampson, who has starred in ABC's "How To Escape A Murder,quot; and HBO's "Insecure," shared on social media that police shot seven rubber bullets at him on Saturday.

"He didn't try to bounce the bullets off the ground," Sampson said on Twitter. "He pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually received 7 hits with rubber bullets and many with batons. "

Sampson shared a video of his meeting with officers on social media, which was seen on CNN.

He said he had to be treated in an emergency room for his injuries, of which he shared photos on Instagram.

Sampson described his activism in a Variety article published Monday titled, "Why am I protesting the police."

Other celebrities posted online about their involvement in the Black Lives Matter protests, including Ariana Grande, who tweeted, "We were passionate, it was loud, we loved us."

Halsey, who tweeted about her experience also protesting in the Los Angeles area, encouraged protesters to come prepared with medical supplies in case they were hit by rubber bullets.

Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, J Cole and other big names were also photographed protesting in various cities.

