"HTGAWM,quot; "Insecure,quot; actor Kendrick Sampson says he was hit with rubber bullets 7 times during the George Floyd protests in Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Actor Kendrick Sampson joined other Angelenos over the weekend in protests demanding justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other African-Americans at the hands of police officers across the country.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

Sampson, who has starred in ABC's "How To Escape A Murder,quot; and HBO's "Insecure," shared on social media that police shot seven rubber bullets at him on Saturday.

"He didn't try to bounce the bullets off the ground," Sampson said on Twitter. "He pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually received 7 hits with rubber bullets and many with batons. "

#LAPD brutally attacked my friend #KendrickSampson today (okay). They raised their BATONS against the correct one. Because he will have all his jobs by Monday ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 @ kendrick38 🖤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/W10A5J0cxa – Steven Jones® (@iAMSTEVEJONES) May 31, 2020

Sampson shared a video of his meeting with officers on social media, which was seen on CNN.

He said he had to be treated in an emergency room for his injuries, of which he shared photos on Instagram.

Sampson described his activism in a Variety article published Monday titled, "Why am I protesting the police."

Other celebrities posted online about their involvement in the Black Lives Matter protests, including Ariana Grande, who tweeted, "We were passionate, it was loud, we loved us."

hours and kilometers of peaceful protests yesterday that had little or no coverage.

Throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we sing, people beeped and cheered.

we were passionate, loud, we loved.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7 – Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Halsey, who tweeted about her experience also protesting in the Los Angeles area, encouraged protesters to come prepared with medical supplies in case they were hit by rubber bullets.

Alcohol, disinfectant, gauze for excessive bleeding, non-stick gauze and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, tweezers and ace bandages. https://t.co/p7UAuq5f8e – h (@halsey) June 1, 2020

Nick Cannon, Lil Yachty, J Cole and other big names were also photographed protesting in various cities.