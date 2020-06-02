How Victor Cruz explained racism to his daughter Kennedy

A revealing conversation.

On Tuesday, Morning pop& # 39; s Victor Cruz United Nina Parker in Daily pop and discussed the conversation he had with his eight year old daughter Kennedy amid the ongoing protests following George FloydDeath.

"For starters, I'm just trying to explain the things that, you know, she's seen. Like, George Floyd is kneeling around his neck by an officer. Like, I have to explain it to him," Victor shared. "His biggest question to me was: 'Why didn't he remove his knee from his neck?'

To answer this difficult question, Victor revealed that he had to explain racism more in depth to his daughter.

"And then I have to explain further, who you are and what you are a young black queen and why there will be some people here who don't love you just because of who you are and the color of your skin and where you come from," she continued.

While Victor noted that Kennedy seemed "a little confused by,quot; the initial conversation, watching the news and continuing the conversation about racism helped her understand.