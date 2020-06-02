How Victor Cruz explained racism to his daughter Kennedy

A revealing conversation.
On Tuesday, Morning pop& # 39; s Victor Cruz United Nina Parker in Daily pop and discussed the conversation he had with his eight year old daughter Kennedy amid the ongoing protests following George FloydDeath.
"For starters, I'm just trying to explain the things that, you know, she's seen. Like, George Floyd is kneeling around his neck by an officer. Like, I have to explain it to him," Victor shared. "His biggest question to me was: 'Why didn't he remove his knee from his neck?'
To answer this difficult question, Victor revealed that he had to explain racism more in depth to his daughter.
"And then I have to explain further, who you are and what you are a young black queen and why there will be some people here who don't love you just because of who you are and the color of your skin and where you come from," she continued.
While Victor noted that Kennedy seemed "a little confused by,quot; the initial conversation, watching the news and continuing the conversation about racism helped her understand.
"I can say that she understands, and I can say that she's trying to make sense of it all," the former NFL star broadcast. "I'm happy that I can be there to guide her through something like this. Since someone like me, and even my mother, had to learn on the go … Just adapt to a world instead of getting someone who has been through it to go back down and give you that advice. "
Nina applauded Victor's stance as "an important point to make."
"When I see criticism from people on the street, of course, I don't think someone feels it is okay to loot or it is okay to burn things," he said. "But especially, I feel that if you haven't had someone in your life who can help you process these injustices and the oppression people feel, it can become something that can only be explained as anger."
According to Victor, "it is exactly that, it is anger." In fact, the Super Bowl champion-turned-television personality stated that he gets angry at the sight of a nine-year-old boy. Zianna OliphantThe tearful plea of 2016 in response to the police shooting.
Like the E! Hosts mentioned at the beginning of the segment, Oliphant's viral speech, which was made in response to the September 20, 2016 murder of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte by the police: it has resurfaced after a recent publication on social networks of the Governor of California Gavin newsom.
"I get mad just seeing that, you know what I'm saying? I'm mad that she had to be there explaining … the fact that she even conceptualizes that at her age, and being able to articulate that, is unfair," Victor stated. "It shouldn't happen! Because there are no white kids out there who have to have the same battle. There are no white kids out there facing those same injustices. So it just breaks your heart."
Nina expressed a similar sentiment, as she stated, "There is no way a young girl needs to articulate like that at such a young age."
Still, both Victor and Nina expressed optimism about global protests against police brutality.
"I am optimistic right now because I feel that, of all the other times this has happened, this is the first time that it has reached a global scale and people are upset about it," shared Victor. "People are angry and I really feel like some changes will be made this time around, because that's the only way we will see a real difference if we continue to educate ourselves to begin with, and then really see a change within these police departments and then go up by the judicial system. "
As for Nina, she said she is "hopeful and skeptical at the same time."
"I feel like we've been here before, but I see certain people stepping up that they haven't done before and that leaves me hopeful," he added.
