Hong Kong bans surveillance of Tiananmen for the first time, in new challenge to protests

Hong Kong banned the annual June 4 vigil for the first time on Monday to honor victims of pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989, which the Chinese government crushed with lethal force.
The ban order was issued by the Hong Kong police force, and came less than a week after Chinese Communist authorities in Beijing moved to enact new security laws in the former British colony. The order cited the need to enforce social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as justification for the ban.
The Tiananmen remembrance meeting, held annually since 1990, had become a major gathering point for Hong Kong people concerned about what they see as China's growing crackdown. In the 31-year-old crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing and other cities, Chinese soldiers killed hundreds and possibly thousands of protesters.
Fears about the limits of freedom of expression and political expression have intensified in recent days, after Beijing defied an international protest and announced that it would impose new national security restrictions in Hong Kong that could effectively criminalize anything considered subversive. .
Critics called the new restrictions a violation of the "one country, two systems,quot; principle that guaranteed Hong Kong's lifestyle for at least 50 years after Britain returned the territory to China in 1997. They also immediately raised the issue. conjecture that the Tiananmen vigil could be banned
The brutal suppression of the Chinese Communist Party by the Tiananmen protests remains one of the most politically sensitive events in modern China. Commemorations of the protests are prohibited on the Chinese mainland. Party propagandists have attempted to erase references to the Tiananmen events from China's history books.
President Xi Jinping, China's most authoritarian leader in decades, and other top officials it expressed no remorse over the deadly crackdown on students who had camped at Tiananmen Square in 1989. His government also expressed growing frustration with the Hong Kong democratic movement, viewing it as a threat to control of the Communist Party.
Organizers of the Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong said they were still planning to go to Victoria Park, where the event had been held regularly, despite hoping that the police would disperse any gathering. They have asked their followers in Hong Kong and around the world to light candles in their homes or other private places and post the images online.
The organizing body, the Hong Kong Alliance in support of patriotic democratic movements in China, also planned to set up posts around the city to observe the event, said Lee Cheuk-yan, the group's president. A handful of churches intended to hold special services, he said.
“This is one of the characteristics of Hong Kong. We all went out to support democracy in China in 1989, ”said Lee. "We have continued for 30 years, and people are really surprised that we can be persistent."
Protesters in Hong Kong have been regularly fined in recent weeks for violating social distancing rules that prevent gatherings of more than eight people.
Hong Kong has been widely praised for its success in controlling the spread of the virus. The city, with 7.5 million people, has registered 1,085 cases and four deaths.
But protesters have accused police of enforcing social distancing rules against government critics by ignoring meetings of supporters of the establishment or large crowds in the bar districts.