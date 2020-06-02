Hong Kong bans surveillance of Tiananmen for the first time, in new challenge to protests

Hong Kong banned the annual June 4 vigil for the first time on Monday to honor victims of pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square in 1989, which the Chinese government crushed with lethal force.

The ban order was issued by the Hong Kong police force, and came less than a week after Chinese Communist authorities in Beijing moved to enact new security laws in the former British colony. The order cited the need to enforce social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as justification for the ban.

The Tiananmen remembrance meeting, held annually since 1990, had become a major gathering point for Hong Kong people concerned about what they see as China's growing crackdown. In the 31-year-old crackdown on protests in Tiananmen Square in Beijing and other cities, Chinese soldiers killed hundreds and possibly thousands of protesters.

Fears about the limits of freedom of expression and political expression have intensified in recent days, after Beijing defied an international protest and announced that it would impose new national security restrictions in Hong Kong that could effectively criminalize anything considered subversive. .