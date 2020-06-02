Historic number of National Guard soldiers activated across the United States for protests, COVID-19 – Up News Info

As of Monday morning, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest across the country, this is now the largest National Guard deployment in history.

There are currently 66,700 soldiers and airmen deployed, exceeding the number of guards activated during the 2005 Hurricane Katrina response, with more than 51,000.

Approximately 45,000 National Guard members support COVID-19 response efforts in all 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia. His efforts include conducting mobile testing, delivering samples and processing, distributing vital medical equipment and PPE, supporting food banks, and more.

Governors in 23 states and the District of Columbia have activated the National Guard to assist state and local law enforcement forces in support of civil unrest operations. Currently, more than 17,000 National Guard members are activated in areas facing unrest following George Floyd's fatal arrest in Minneapolis that sparked protests, riots, and protests across the country.

As of Sunday morning, more than 5,025 soldiers had been activated in Minnesota, with more plans to continue activation in the coming days.

The National Guard General clarifies: the strong troop-level presence will remain the same in the Twin Cities indefinitely. Additional troops that have been on standby will return home. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) June 1, 2020

Governor Walz instilled a mandatory curfew, which went into effect in the metropolitan area at 8 p.m. Saturday after four nights of protests in the Twin Cities. On the fifth night, he saw an unprecedented number of the Minnesota National Guard sweeping the streets.

The Minnesota public safety group and the Minnesota National Guard teamed up Saturday night to take a different approach to keeping the peace, according to Walz. He called it the "most complex public security operation in our state's history."

