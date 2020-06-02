Here's our best look at Google's new Android TV streaming device

Google may be close to launching its next TV streaming device, and now XDA Developers You have in your hands marketing material that gives us our first real vision of what that device could be like.

The report says the Android TV dongle is codenamed "Sabrina,quot;, and previous reports have revealed that it will come with a suitable remote software interface, so you no longer have to rely on sending shows and movies to your TV using Chromecast and a phone or tablet

The device looks a bit like a Chromecast Ultra, though it has a less circular design. Other screenshots obtained by XDA Developers It boasts pink, white and black color options. The report also says that the marketing video the images were taken from shows the top half of the remote control and its dedicated Google Assistant button. XDA Developers He says he got the video from a pre-release firmware version shared by a trusted Android developer.



The marketing video is apparently quite old, dating from October 2019. Therefore the design could have changed since then. It is also not at all clear when this device might come out or how much it will cost.

A report from Protocol released last month revealed that the device is indeed an Android TV and is likely to be marketed under the Google Nest brand the company created last year to unify its smart home category. The report also said the device would likely sell for less than $ 80, as the current Chromecast costs $ 35 and the 4K-enabled Chromecast Ultra generally costs $ 69.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.