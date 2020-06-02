Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 57,731 and 5,553 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m.

* Deaths announced Tuesday include 11 deaths identified during a review of vital records.

38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

  • Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases that are 30 days from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 29, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 29, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 by jurisdiction updated 6/2/2020
CountyConfirmed casesReported deaths
Alcona17one
Allegan2216 6
Alpena959 9
Antrim12
Arenac3. 4one
Baragaone
Barry642
Bay31724
Benzie4 4
Berrien63653
Branch1242
Calhoun3862. 3
Cass833
Charlevoixfifteenone
Cheboygantwenty-oneone
Chippewa2
clear192
Clinton140eleven
Crawford585 5
Delta172
Detroit city110681380
Dickinson5 52
Eaton1896 6
Anttwenty-one2
Genesee2021252
Gladwin18 yearsone
Gogebic5 5one
Great tour275 5
Gratiot76eleven
Hillsdale16924
Houghton6 6
Ferret48one
Ingham74527
Ionia1524 4
Iosco969 9
Ironone
Isabella787 7
Jackson45628
Kalamazoo84858
Kalkaska192
Kent377793
lake6 6
Lapeer19130
Leelanaueleven
Lenawee1544 4
Livingston39726
Luce3
Mackinac8
Macomb6720818
Manisteeeleven
Marquette5612
Mason32
Mecostatwenty-one2
Menominee8
Inland828
Missaukeesixteenone
Monroe472twenty-one
Montcalm66one
Montmorency5 5
Muskegon64837
Newaygo108
Oakland8412999
Oceana892
Ogemaw22one
Osceolaeleven
Oscoda5 5one
Otsego10210
Ottawa78635
Presque Islandeleven
Roscommontwenty-one
Saginaw1050109
Sanilac415 5
school4 4
Shiawassee24026
St Clair44843
Saint Joseph129 1292
Tuscola18924
Van buren1476 6
Washtenaw134099
Wayne94001095
Wexford123
MDOC *396570
FCI **1474 4
Unknown12
Out of state42
Totals577315553

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

